UM student wins Stamps Impact Prize

The Stamps Impact Prize committee selected Abdelrahman Marzouk as one of 13 University of Mississippi students for its biannual competitive award program that funds undergraduate academic and creative projects.

Marzouk, a biomedical engineering, biological science and Arabic major from Oxford, worked on his project with the help of his mentor, Charles Joukhadar, assistant professor of Arabic.

Marzouk’s project is titled “NabdCare: Developing a Dialect-Aware Bilingual Intake Tool to Improve Clinical Communication for Arabic-Speaking Patients.”

“Since our launch in 2023, we have funded 70 student projects across 37 fields of study from accountancy to theatre and with more than $500,000 in project expenditures,” said Kenneth Sufka, Distinguished Professor of Psychology and Pharmacology, research professor in the Research Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences and director of the Stamps Impact Prize program.

The university created the competitive award to enhance undergraduate students’ academic experience by supporting innovative, faculty-supported projects that go beyond the classroom. Undergraduate students across all Ole Miss campuses are eligible to receive up to $5,000 to support their work.