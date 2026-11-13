Origin Bank recently announced Walt Stephens has joined the company as executive vice president and Mississippi state president. Stephens brings more than 16 years of banking experience, with expertise in commercial and middle-market banking, agricultural finance, business development and relationship management.

Stephens succeeds Larry Ratzlaff as Mississippi state president. After more than 16 years leading the region, Ratzlaff is transitioning to a part-time business development executive role with Origin. Stephens will work alongside Origin’s existing teams in central Mississippi and Oxford to build on the bank’s presence and support continued growth across the state.

“Origin entered Mississippi in 2010, and since then, Larry has dedicated himself to serving our customers and supporting our teams as state president,” said Drake Mills, chairman, president and CEO of Origin Bancorp, Inc. “Walt’s experience and knowledge of Mississippi position him well to build on that foundation. We see meaningful opportunities to grow our business across the state, and I believe Walt will help us attract talented bankers and deepen relationships with the businesses and communities we serve.”

In his new position, Stephens will lead Origin’s statewide banking strategy and support the expansion of its commercial and industrial banking presence across Mississippi. His responsibilities will include strengthening relationships with businesses and community partners, attracting and developing bankers, and fostering collaboration across banking specialties to deliver comprehensive solutions for existing and prospective customers.

“Walt understands the needs of Mississippi businesses and the opportunity we have to expand our commercial banking relationships across the state,” said Lance Hall, president and CEO of Origin Bank. “Walt has experience leading strong teams and shares our belief that good banking starts with taking care of people. Staying true to that belief is how we’ll continue to connect people to their dreams.”

Stephens has held previous roles as an agricultural relationship manager, city president, commercial banker and market executive. Most recently, he served as a commercial banking leader for the Mississippi market. Throughout his career, he has worked with Mississippi business owners, entrepreneurs, agricultural producers and multigenerational family enterprises, emphasizing long-term relationships, disciplined credit decisions and tailored financing solutions.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to build relationships with teammates, customers and the communities we serve,” said Stephens. “I look forward to working alongside our teams in central Mississippi and Oxford to help individuals and businesses throughout the state succeed.”

Stephens earned an associate degree in business administration from Mississippi Delta Community College and a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness with a minor in business from Mississippi State University. He also completed the Mississippi School of Banking at the University of Mississippi, the American Bankers Association Commercial Lending School at Southern Methodist University and the Family Enterprise Advisor Program at Kennesaw State University.

A graduate of Leadership Greater Jackson, Stephens serves as treasurer of First Tee of Central Mississippi and has supported the American Heart Association’s Metro Heart Walk and Make-A-Wish Mississippi. His community involvement also includes leadership roles with local chambers of commerce, United Way, economic development and agricultural organizations across Mississippi. He and his wife, Missy, live in Madison with their son, Rob. Stephens will maintain an office at Origin’s Highland Colony Financial Center, located at 1063 Highland Colony Parkway in Ridgeland.