Festive decorations adorn Square

Just ahead of the annual Lighting of the Square tonight, Santa’s helpers, in the form of Oxford Garden Club members, gathered downtown to once again drape garland and wreaths, festooned with traditional red bows, on the fencing surrounding the historic Lafayette County Courthouse and at the Chancery Court Building.

The lighting ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. on the Square with Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss flipping the switch to turn on the lights.

OGC members completed the two-day annual Square Christmas decorating by bedecking the courthouse’s indoor Christmas tree.

The garden club has provided this service to Oxford for more than 50 years, according to OGC Historic Preservation Chair Gaye Flynt.

The Oxford Garden Club has 16 committees that provide a variety of services to Oxford.