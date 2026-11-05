Vandalism closes park bathrooms

The Oxford Police Department is investigating vandalism involving public restrooms at Avent Park and the skate park, which has forced the bathrooms to be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

The restrooms at Avent Park and the skate park sustained significant damage, including toilets, electrical outlets, and other fixtures damaged beyond repair.

These acts of vandalism have resulted in costly repairs and disruptions to public access, the Oxford Police Department stated in a press release.

Effective immediately, restrooms at Avent Park and the skate park will be locked until further notice.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call us at 662–232–2400.