Book challenges traditional ideas about leadership

An Oxford physician and health care executive is encouraging organizations to rethink who gets the opportunity to lead, arguing that age and years of experience should not determine a person’s potential.

Dr. Seger S. Morris, DO, MBA, explores that idea in his new book, “Let Me Lead,” which examines ageism against younger professionals and the barriers that can prevent them from making meaningful contributions early in their careers.

Morris offers insight into how organizations can better recognize young talent, encourage innovation and create opportunities for emerging leaders. The book also provides guidance for young professionals navigating workplace expectations and for established leaders looking to mentor and empower the next generation.

Morris said the idea for the book developed about five years ago after several experiences prompted him to think more deeply about the role age plays in professional advancement.

He was asked to speak at a national conference about ageism in leadership and finding success early in a career. Around the same time, he was invited to deliver the commencement address at his hometown high school. He was also transitioning out of what the medical industry considers the early-career physician stage and into midcareer.

“These events prompted a lot of reflection,” Morris said. “As I connected the dots of my experiences, researched and interviewed others, it became clear that we have many structural barriers that prohibit our youth from being impactful early in their careers.”

While ageism is often discussed in terms of discrimination against older adults, Morris wanted to bring attention to the challenges younger professionals face.

“I felt it was important to shine a light on ageism against our youth,” he said.

Morris’ own career has given him a perspective that spans several professional worlds, including medicine, business and leadership. He said those industries often approach experience and leadership potential differently.

Medicine places considerable emphasis on credentials and demonstrated competency, while entrepreneurship tends to focus more on potential and capability.

“I think my exposure to both worlds helps me understand that we all have a leader within us, we just have to find the right setting to apply our strengths,” Morris said.

He believes those already in positions of authority have a responsibility to help younger professionals identify their strengths and find opportunities to use them.

Although Morris’ background in medicine makes medical students and early-career physicians a natural audience for the book, he said its lessons apply across professions. He also wrote it with mentors, supervisors and established professionals in mind.

Those individuals, he said, are often the ones with the authority to create meaningful opportunities for younger people.

His experience as a physician has also influenced his understanding of leadership. Morris said medicine has taught him that effective leadership often comes through influence rather than authority.

The best physicians, he said, guide patients toward better health through relationships, communication and trust. Those same skills can translate into leadership in businesses, educational settings and communities.

“Being a physician makes me want to learn every day how to be a better version of myself in service of others,” he said.

Morris and his family moved to Oxford in the spring of 2020 from Corinth, where they had lived since 2012. They arrived with two children and have since welcomed two more.

He said the community has been welcoming and that Oxford has reinforced many of the ideas behind his book.

With its university, health care industry, schools and growing business community, Oxford offers numerous examples of younger people making meaningful contributions and taking on leadership roles.

“Oxford is such a vibrant community that is a shining example of what can happen when we empower our youth,” Morris said. “Across all the settings you mentioned, there are relatively young people having substantial impact in positions of authority.”

He also pointed to the commitment he sees among residents to education, personal health and improving the community as evidence of the leadership potential that exists throughout Oxford.

Ultimately, Morris hopes readers will reconsider the belief that leadership must come after years of experience.

“I want to eliminate the notion that time and experience is a prerequisite for leadership,” he said. “We must empower our youth and take a chance on their potential.”

Morris is continuing his work in medicine, managed care and leadership. On Jan. 1, he is scheduled to begin serving as president of the American Osteopathic Foundation, a position he sees as an opportunity to put the book’s message into practice.

He also plans to continue bringing together the fields of health care, education and business through his clinical work and speaking engagements.

Let Me Lead is available at Square Books in Oxford, as well as through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Morris’ website at www.segermorris.com/books/letmelead.