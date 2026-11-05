Animal shelter closed due to parvo outbreak

The Lafayette County Animal Shelter will be closed to the public today due to an outbreak of canine parvovirus, commonly known as parvo.

According to the shelter, several dogs recently brought into the facility have tested positive for the highly contagious virus. The temporary closure will allow staff to take precautions to contain the outbreak and thoroughly disinfect affected areas to prevent further spread.

Parvo is a potentially deadly disease that primarily affects puppies and unvaccinated dogs. The virus can spread through contaminated surfaces, soil and feces. However, the disease is largely preventable through proper vaccination.

The shelter is encouraging pet owners to make sure their dogs are current on vaccinations. Lafayette County Animal Shelter also offers low-cost vaccinations to help make preventive care more affordable.

Pet owners whose dogs are not up to date on vaccinations are encouraged to contact a local veterinary clinic or call the shelter to schedule an appointment.

Shelter officials said staff are working to protect the animals in their care and thanked the community for its patience and understanding during the temporary closure.

Updates will be provided when the shelter can safely reopen.