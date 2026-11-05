Supreme Court rules against Oxford dispensary

A medical marijuana dispensary that was denied a license because of its proximity to a church in Oxford will not get back its $15,000 application fee, the Mississippi Supreme Court ruled last week.

The ruling ends a four-year legal dispute involving Green Cross of MS, LLC, and the Mississippi Department of Revenue’s Alcoholic Beverage Control division. The case originated in Panola County Circuit Court, where Green Cross had successfully argued that the state should refund its application fee.

The Supreme Court upheld the state’s decision to deny the dispensary license but overturned the lower court’s order requiring the refund.

The dispute began in July 2022 when Green Cross applied to open a dispensary at 311 Heritage Drive in Oxford.

The company had hired a surveyor to determine whether the proposed location complied with Mississippi’s new medical cannabis law, which generally prohibits dispensaries within 1,000 feet of a church, school or childcare facility.

The survey identified a nearby childcare facility, and Green Cross obtained the necessary waiver.

However, the survey did not identify a church within the restricted area.

State investigators subsequently discovered that Wellspring Church had begun holding services at 304 Heritage Drive on July 15, just 15 days before Green Cross submitted its application.

The church was only 99 feet from the proposed dispensary.

Green Cross argued that the church did not own the property and therefore should not qualify under the law’s distance restrictions.

The Supreme Court disagreed, finding that the law does not require a church to own its building to qualify for protection.

The state denied the application on Aug. 5, 2022, and returned the company’s $25,000 annual license fee but retained the $15,000 application fee.

Panola County Circuit Judge Smith Murphey subsequently ruled that Green Cross had made a good-faith effort to comply with the law and ordered the application fee refunded.

The Supreme Court reversed that portion of his ruling, finding that the Legislature had specifically made application fees nonrefundable except under limited circumstances involving proximity to another dispensary.

The decision was not unanimous.

Chief Justice Michael Randolph dissented, arguing that Green Cross had been denied an adequate opportunity to present evidence.

Justice Sullivan also dissented, joined by Justices King and Ishee, questioning whether the state’s investigation provided sufficient evidence to justify denying the license.

The majority concluded that the courts cannot create exceptions to the refund provisions that the Legislature did not authorize.