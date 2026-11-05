Sweet Potatoes and Not a Marshmallow in sight

Robert St. John recipe

4 cups Sweet potatoes, cooked, peeled and mashed

1 cup Sugar

1/2 cup Honey

2 cup Brown Sugar, divided

4 Eggs, beaten

1 cup Heavy cream

3 sticks Butter, divided

1 tsp Cinnamon

1 tsp Nutmeg

1 cup Corn Flakes

1 cup Pecans, chopped

1 cup Slivered Almonds

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Lightly butter a 13 x 9 casserole dish. Combine prepared sweet potatoes, sugar, honey, one cup of the brown sugar, eggs, cream, half of the butter, cinnamon and nutmeg in a bowl; mix thoroughly. Place sweet potato mixture to lightly buttered casserole dish.

Combine Corn Flakes, pecans, almonds and remaining butter and brown sugar into a bowl. Mix until crumbly. Sprinkle over sweet potato mixture.

Bake 40-45 minutes or until center is hot.

Yield:10-12 servings