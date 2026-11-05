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Sweet Potatoes and Not a Marshmallow in sight
By none,5 days ago
Robert St. John recipe
4 cups Sweet potatoes, cooked, peeled and mashed
1 cup Sugar
1/2 cup Honey
2 cup Brown Sugar, divided
4 Eggs, beaten
1 cup Heavy cream
3 sticks Butter, divided
1 tsp Cinnamon
1 tsp Nutmeg
1 cup Corn Flakes
1 cup Pecans, chopped
1 cup Slivered Almonds
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Lightly butter a 13 x 9 casserole dish. Combine prepared sweet potatoes, sugar, honey, one cup of the brown sugar, eggs, cream, half of the butter, cinnamon and nutmeg in a bowl; mix thoroughly. Place sweet potato mixture to lightly buttered casserole dish.
Combine Corn Flakes, pecans, almonds and remaining butter and brown sugar into a bowl. Mix until crumbly. Sprinkle over sweet potato mixture.
Bake 40-45 minutes or until center is hot.
Yield:10-12 servings