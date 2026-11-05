Two judicial races could head to December runoffs

Voters in Lafayette County and surrounding counties could be heading back to the polls Dec. 1 for runoff elections in two judicial races following Tuesday’s general election.

Several counties still have outstanding affidavit and absentee ballots that could affect the unofficial results.

According to news reports, approximately 500 ballots remain outstanding in Lafayette County, 150 in Tippah County, 160 in Union County and 54 in Calhoun County.

The remaining ballots must be processed before election results can be finalized and certified.

Unofficial returns from the Nov. 3 election show no candidate received a majority of the votes in the 18th Chancery Court District, Place 1 race or the Third Circuit Court District 3, Place 2 race.

Mississippi judicial elections are nonpartisan. Candidates must receive a majority of the votes to win outright. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two candidates advance to a runoff.

In the 18th Chancery Court District race, which includes five counties, Michael Watts currently leads the field with 13,244 votes, or about 33.9%.

Jenessa Carter Hicks is in second place with 9,142 votes, followed closely by Jennifer L. Shackelford with 9,010. Sarah J. Liddy received 7,702 votes. The difference between Hicks and Shackelford is 132 votes, meaning outstanding ballots could determine which candidate advances to a runoff against Watts.

Watts said in a Facebook post that he currently has the most votes and expects to maintain that lead once all votes are counted.

Watts encouraged voters to participate in a potential Dec. 1 election and said he would not know his opponent until the remaining votes are counted and results are certified.

In the Third Circuit District 3, Place 2 race, Bart M. Adams leads with 25,778 votes, about 49.4%. Shirley C. Byers received 17,957 votes, while Steven Patrick Jubera received 8,450 votes.

The Third Circuit District includes seven counties, including Lafayette County.

Adams said on social media that he is currently 315 votes short of reaching the majority needed to avoid a runoff.

He thanked voters for their support and encouraged those who voted by affidavit to contact their county clerk to determine whether additional information is needed for their ballots to be counted.