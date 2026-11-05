Shop Local Oxford

Premier story sponsor: Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce

As the holiday shopping season approaches, Oxford and Lafayette County businesses are preparing for one of the busiest times of the year. While shoppers begin making gift lists and planning holiday purchases, local leaders are encouraging residents to consider where they spend their money and the impact those decisions have on the community.

Shopping locally does more than support individual businesses. It helps sustain jobs, supports local families, strengthens the economy and contributes to the character that makes Oxford and Lafayette County unique.

“When you spend a dollar locally, its impact doesn’t stop at the cash register,” said Pam Swain, president and CEO of the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce. “That dollar helps pay an employee who buys groceries here, supports a business owner who uses local services, and contributes to the tax revenue that helps maintain our community. One purchase can touch so many different parts of our local economy, and that’s what makes shopping local so powerful.”

Oxford is home to a variety of locally owned shops, restaurants and specialty businesses that help give the community its identity. Beyond the products and services they provide, those businesses often play an important role in supporting local organizations, schools and community events.

“Our local merchants are the first to step up when someone needs a donation, a school needs a sponsor, or a nonprofit needs support,” Swain said. “They give back to this community all year long, often without recognition. Shopping with them during the holidays is one of the simplest and most meaningful ways we can return that generosity.”

For many small businesses, the holiday season represents an important opportunity to connect with customers, introduce new products and build relationships that continue throughout the year.

Swain said the community should not take its locally owned businesses for granted.

“Oxford is fortunate to have an incredible collection of locally owned businesses that give our community its personality and charm,” she said. “These are the businesses that make our town special, create memorable shopping experiences, and give visitors a reason to come back. We can’t take that for granted. The best way to ensure those businesses are here for generations to come is to support them today.”

While online shopping offers convenience, Swain encouraged residents to consider hometown businesses before making purchases elsewhere. Shopping locally can also offer customers the opportunity to discover unique gifts and receive more personal service.

The benefits of shopping locally extend beyond the holiday season. Money spent at local businesses can circulate through the community as business owners purchase supplies and services, employees spend their earnings and businesses continue to invest in their operations.

“Every local purchase is an investment in the kind of community we want Oxford and Lafayette County to be,” Swain said. “It’s an investment in jobs, families, opportunities, and the small businesses that make our community unique. When we choose local, we’re choosing to keep Oxford thriving.”

As the holiday season gets underway, Swain said residents have an opportunity to make a difference through everyday purchasing decisions.

“Shopping local isn’t just about where we spend our money. It’s about what we want our community to look like tomorrow.”