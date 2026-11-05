‘Mississippi Snakes’ book review

“Few people have a take’ em or leave ’em attitude when it comes to their feelings regarding snakes.”

With this statement from their introduction to Mississippi Snakes, the authors set out to unravel perhaps the most complex relationship between man and animal: that between men and snakes, adding that “Whatever feelings one may harbor about snakes, these emotions are often deep-rooted and intense.” Some people might even consider these remarks understatements, which underscores the challenge Terry Vandeventer and Robert Young undertook in writing a book for “the masses” that offers a doorway to a greater understanding and humane treatment of these complex, fascinating creatures.

The result, Mississippi Snakes, 400 pages of detailed, informed observation and analysis set out in a fluent, familiar style laced with wry humor and play, superbly illustrated with photographs, drawings, and maps, provides readers with authoritative, up-to-date information for over 50 different kinds of snakes who make their home in the Magnolia State. What’s more—much more, in fact—Mississippi Snakes offers a fascinating, kaleidoscopic perspective on the people and culture of Mississippi from a snake’s-eye view, as it were. During over 30 years of field work, the authors met Mississippians of all stripes, “anglers, hunters, amateur and professional naturalists, farmers, country-store owners, foresters, and old bluesmen sitting on Delta porches,” who added their own beliefs and stories to the cultural narrative of snakes. This narrative is further enriched by snakes in story, song, and notions derived from both the Old World and the New.

A primary emphasis of Mississippi Snakes is on the identification and natural history of Mississippi snakes. Each profile of the over fifty species and sub-species of snakes in the state provides distinguishing characteristics (as well as common variants), a natural history that includes common names and their origins, habitat, distribution (with detailed state maps for each species), temperament, behavior, reproduction, and whether the species is venomous or not. The identification of venomous snakes and the rare instances of snakebites are treated in separate sections, both of which implore the casual naturalist, hunter, or fisherman to leave snakes alone and point out that many snakebites are due to someone trying to kill or capture a snake, venomous or not. Though full of information, the species descriptions are shorn of the technical language and nuances of scholarly/scientific publications to make identifying snakes in the field fast and effortless.

This reader-friendly style permeates the entire book, and Mississippi Snakes, far from being just a field guide—a role it fills superbly—is a joy to read. As biologist William Lamar observes in his eloquent preface, Mississippi is “nothing if not a land of stories,” and “The authors share with us the incomparable folklore surrounding its snakes, some of it partly based on fact or misunderstanding, with a tranche—like so much gossip—lodged firmly in the realm of fantasy.” Vandeventer and Young offer up such nuggets of information as in the Choctaw language, “sinti means ‘snake,’ while sintollo is the word for ‘beloved snake’ and refers to all rattlesnakes,” a drastic illustration of the differing perspective Native Americans had on the natural world. A cottonmouth figures prominently in True Evil, a novel by Mississippi author Greg Iles, and Faulkner describes his protagonist stepping on two “moccasins” while rescuing people from rooftops during the Great Mississippi Flood of 1927. Snakes often find their way into Mississippi blues, “literally or metaphorically,” among lyrics that “reflect love lost, rejection, unfaithfulness, and as is typical of most blues songs, a touch of risqué innuendo.” The authors offer samples in “Crawling King Snake,” “Cottonmouth,” and “Black Snake Moan.” Snakes appear in place names throughout the state such as the two Rattlesnake Creeks, one in Lauderdale County and another in Carroll County. The practice of snake handling receives a thorough, enlightening examination, and the Lake Washington “Snake Grabbin’ Rodeo,” during which harmless water snakes are caught and released, receives a (somewhat indulgent) nod.

Over 30 years in the making, Mississippi Snakes reveals this diligence in every sentence. The scholarship behind this work is impeccable, the research comprehensive and thorough, and leaves no relevant stone unturned, often quite literally, of course, when speaking of fieldwork. Mississippi Snakes provides both professionals as well as the casual outdoorsman or backyard naturalist a concise, accurate field guide, and we have every reason to believe that the authors’ hopes of the book finding its way “into the college classroom as a definitive reference on Mississippi snakes” will be realized in short order. As for the authors’ other “grand dream,” that the book will “perhaps strike a spark in the curious mind of some youngster who will hopefully, someday, grow up to write an even better book,” that certainly might happen, but a better book than Mississippi Snakes will be a long time coming.

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