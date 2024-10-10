Open in App
    Thacker Mountain membership party features unique twist

    By Alyssa Schnugg,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=216Jaa_0w1ijKcm00

    The Thacker Mountain Radio Hour is hosting its fall membership party next week but this year, there will be a new twist.

    Michael Farris Smith, the bestselling Oxford novelist and screenwriter, will be a part of the event’s entertainment as a singer – singing and playing his original tunes with his band, The Smokes.

    “This event will be the first time myself and the band have played our new album all the way through,” Smith said. “We’re very excited. “I’m also a little scared.”

    The album is Lostville, a six-song EP featuring Smith’s original songs performed by a band that includes Jimbo Mathus and multi-guitarist Kell Kellum. The EP will be available Nov. 15. (Pre-order now: https://www.michaelfarrissmith.com/ ).

    Smith and the Smokes will make their public debut at the Thacker party from 5 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 19 at the Wonderbird Distillery off Old Taylor Road in Taylor.

    Admission is free to members. One-year memberships may be renewed or purchased online at https://thackermountain.kindful.com/ or at the door ($120 individual—$180 family).

    The evening’s entertainment will also include Thacker’s eclectic house band, the Yalobushwhackers with drummer, Ricky Burkhead; bassist Slade Lewis; pianist Keon Love and guitarist/vocalist Paul Tate.

    Partygoers will munch on dishes from Taylor including from Grit, the Offbeat General Store and Taylor Grocery and Restaurant. A signature cocktail by Wonderbird will be available as well as beer, wine and non-alcoholic alternatives.

    A silent auction will include bidding on local artwork and experiences including a Delta quail hunt and blues weekend; a dinner for eight at the home of James Beard Award-winning Chef Vishwesh Bhatt; and Caribbean percussion lessons from renowned percussionist Ricky Burkhead, among many other items.

    Thacker Executive Director Lucy Gaines says the party has all the makings of a classic event.

    “We’ll have some of the best musicians in the area, some of the best food and drink and one of

    the most unique venues in Lafayette County,” she notes. “Plus, there will be no football traffic! We look forward to a wonderful night!”

    More information: https://thackermountain.com/upcoming-shows/save-the-date-saturday-oct-19-fall-fundraiser/ .

    The post Thacker Mountain membership party features unique twist appeared first on The Oxford Eagle .

