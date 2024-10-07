Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Oxford Eagle

    Jealous ghosts haunt the stage in Theatre Oxford’s ‘Blithe Spirit’

    By Alyssa Schnugg,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E7GsI_0vxbWUKe00

    Be careful what spirits you call forth from the netherworld. They may decide to hang around.

    That’s a lesson Charles Condomine learned in Noël Coward’s “Blithe Spirit,” which Theatre Oxford will produce at the Powerhouse later this month.

    Performances takes place at the Powerhouse at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18, and at 2 p.m. and  7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19.

    “Her spiritual integrity … was nil,” Condomine laments to his wife Ruth as they discuss his late first wife Elvira.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V3nPf_0vxbWUKe00 He and Ruth are going to learn soon just how “nil” when the medium Madama Arcati opens an invisible door to the spirit world during a dinner party séance. Elvira comes through that door with all the unworldly power she can muster to wreak havoc with her successor and their shared husband.

    Directed by Jackie Daniels with Gavin Lane serving as stage manager, Theatre Oxford’s “Blithe Spirit” provides audiences with a rollicking ghost story just in time for this coming Halloween, a ghost story full of laughs and surprises yet one also, in the words of Variety critic Matt Wolf, that is “marinated in pain.”

    Written during the London Blitz and first produced in England in 1941, Blithe Spirit has had a long history of highly successful productions both in London’s West End and on New York City’s Broadway. It has twice been converted into a film, and it has featured actors ranging from Clifton Webb and Rex Harrison to Margaret Rutherford, Geraldine Page, and Angela Lansbury. The play has received eight Tony Award nominations.

    Tickets will be available at the door and seats can be reserved at https://oxfordarts.com/theatreoxford .

    Theatre Oxford’s production of Blithe Spirit commemorates the 125th birthday of playwright Noël Coward. A tea party in his honor will be held at each intermission.

    To learn more about Theatre Oxford, visit www.theatreoxford.org or follow them on social media (@theatreoxford).

    The post Jealous ghosts haunt the stage in Theatre Oxford’s ‘Blithe Spirit’ appeared first on The Oxford Eagle .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today19 minutes ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen3 hours ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Horoscope of the Day, Tuesday, October 8th
    Devra Lee1 day ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Members Fired After Casino Plot Costs Cruise Line $100,000
    J. Souza28 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Sweet! The Northwest Chocolate Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen8 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA10 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz21 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post11 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen4 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA13 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Very Popular Breakfast Restaurant in Naperville is it worth the wait and price
    Chicago Food King14 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King10 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    Rifle Range Becomes a Neighborhood
    Alameda Post12 days ago
    Meet The Beautiful Boy Who Has Been Waiting Over 2 Years For Love
    Dianna Carney14 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney20 days ago
    Tragic Father-Son Drowning: A Hero's Sacrifice
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy