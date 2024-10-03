Water Valley man charged with gun possession as a felon

The Oxford Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Sept. 28 on Highway 30.

After a subsequent search, the officer located a pistol under the driver’s seat, and it was discovered that the driver was a convicted felon.

After investigation, Raymond Patrick, 40, of Water Valley, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Weapon by a Felon and multiple misdemeanor charges.

A Municipal Court judge will set Patrick’s bond.

