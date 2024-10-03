Open in App
    Water Valley man charged with gun possession as a felon

    By Staff Report,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sTlqn_0vt1HI1w00

    The Oxford Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Sept. 28 on Highway 30.

    After a subsequent search, the officer located a pistol under the driver’s seat, and it was discovered that the driver was a convicted felon.

    After investigation, Raymond Patrick, 40, of Water Valley, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Weapon by a Felon and multiple misdemeanor charges.

    A Municipal Court judge will set Patrick’s bond.

