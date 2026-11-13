Photo: Archive photo of the UCF stadium before a 2016 game, when it was named Bright House Networks Stadium (not from this game): elisfkc, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

ORLANDO, Fla. — Nov. 13, 2026. The UCF Knights return home Saturday, Nov. 14, to face Arizona State in a Big 12 football matchup at Acrisure Bounce House.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Eastern, with national television coverage on ESPN2, according to UCF Athletics. Both teams enter the matchup with 5–4 records. A UCF victory would make the Knights bowl eligible for the first time since 2023, the athletic department says.

The university is also recognizing service members and veterans through its UCF Salutes Military Appreciation game. General public tickets are available through UCF Athletics, while eligible student tickets must be claimed before kickoff.

When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 3:30 p.m. ET. Where: Acrisure Bounce House, Orlando. TV: ESPN2.

Source:UCF Athletics.

Source: UCF Athletics

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