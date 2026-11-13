Photo: Archive aerial photo of the stadium, then called the Citrus Bowl (2007, not from Warped Tour weekend): Chris Gent, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

ORLANDO, Fla. — Nov. 13, 2026. The City of Orlando is warning drivers to expect street closures and heavier traffic around downtown and Camping World Stadium during Vans Warped Tour weekend.

The city lists a Warped Tour official party in downtown Orlando for Friday, Nov. 13, and stadium-related closures for Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 14–15. According to a city advisory, closures around the stadium are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. each event day. Access for residents and businesses is expected to be maintained where indicated, and police will help manage traffic.

The city advises attendees to arrive early, follow posted detours and check official parking and shuttle guidance. The festival is expected to attract large crowds. Closure boundaries and times may change due to conditions.

For the latest street-by-street information:City of Orlando road closures.

Source: City of Orlando

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