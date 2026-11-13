Photo: Archive photo of the Orlando Museum of Art building (2011, not from Festival of Trees): Ebyabe, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

ORLANDO, Fla. — Nov. 13, 2026. The Orlando Museum of Art will welcome visitors to the 40th annual Festival of Trees from Nov. 14 through Nov. 22, marking the holiday season with decorated trees, wreaths, gingerbread creations and festive displays.

Presented by the Council of 101, this year’s event is themed “Forty Seasons of Joy.” The museum says the exhibition features more than 50 designer-decorated trees, a Holiday Boutique, seasonal entertainment and weekend opportunities to meet Santa Claus.

Regular festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except Nov. 17, when the museum closes at 3 p.m. General admission is $23 for adults, with $15 tickets for children ages 3–12 and certain eligible groups. An opening-night party is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 13, with separate ticketing.

Where: Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave. Dates: Nov. 14–22.

Source:Orlando Museum of Art.

Source: Orlando Museum of Art

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