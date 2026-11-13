Photo: Illustrative photo, not from the festival: matcha latte with latte art, Irvan Ary Maulana, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

ORLANDO, Fla. — Nov. 13, 2026. Coffee and matcha lovers can explore specialty drinks, local vendors and live competitions at the Florida Coffee Festival on Sunday, Nov. 15, at Orlando’s Festival Park.

Organizers say the event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with VIP admission beginning at 10 a.m. Attractions include coffee and matcha samples, the Florida Latte Art Championship, DJs, food vendors and local artists. Children ages 12 and under may enter free with a ticketed adult.

The organizer lists general admission at $24.69 in advance and $30.37 at the door, including taxes and fees; VIP tickets are listed at $58.79. Prices and availability should be checked before purchase.

Where: Festival Park, 2911 E. Robinson St., Orlando. When: Sunday, Nov. 15, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Sources:Florida Coffee Culture; Visit Orlando.

Source: Florida Coffee Culture

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