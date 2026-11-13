Photo: File photo of the stadium (Camping World Stadium): Quintin Soloviev, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

ORLANDO, Fla. — Nov. 13, 2026. Vans Warped Tour returns to Orlando this weekend, bringing two days of live music to Camping World Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, and Sunday, Nov. 15.

The stadium confirms the festival dates and location at 1 Citrus Bowl Place. According to a City of Orlando advisory, stadium gates are scheduled to open at noon Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday. The city expects large crowds, and event schedules are subject to change.

Fans should check the festival’s official ticketing and event pages for current lineup details, entry requirements and ticket availability. Drivers should also plan for traffic restrictions around the stadium, with road closures scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on both event days.

Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando. When: Nov. 14–15, 2026.

Sources:Camping World Stadium; City of Orlando.

Source: Camping World Stadium

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