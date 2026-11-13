Photo: Archive photo of the Kia Center (December 2024, not from the concert): Csab6482 / Wikimedia Commons, CC0 1.0

ORLANDO, Fla. — Nov. 13, 2026. Doja Cat is scheduled to perform at Orlando’s Kia Center on Saturday, Nov. 14, as part of her Tour Ma Vie World Tour.

Live Nation lists the concert for 7:30 p.m., with Latto also on the lineup. The Orlando stop offers Central Florida music fans an opportunity to see the performers live during a busy weekend of concerts and festivals across the region.

Fans should consult the official event listing for current ticket availability, venue policies and any last-minute schedule changes. Ticket prices and availability may vary.

Where: Kia Center, Orlando. When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m.

Source:Live Nation.

Source: Live Nation

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