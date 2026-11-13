Photo: Illustrative photo, not from the festival: Korean fried chicken, Startandstar / Wikimedia Commons, CC0 1.0

SANFORD, Fla. — Nov. 13, 2026. Downtown Sanford will host the Taste of Korea festival at Centennial Park on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 14–15, with food, music and cultural activities for visitors of all ages.

The City of Sanford lists Korean dishes including bulgogi, Korean fried chicken, gimbap, tteokbokki and japchae, along with K-pop performances, games and crafts. Admission is free, while food and drinks will be sold on site.

Saturday’s event is scheduled from noon to 6 p.m.; Sunday’s runs from 12:30 to 6 p.m. The event is hosted by International Youth Fellowship of Orlando.

Where: Centennial Park, 400 S. Park Ave., Sanford. When: Nov. 14, noon–6 p.m.; Nov. 15, 12:30–6 p.m.

Source:City of Sanford.

Source: City of Sanford

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