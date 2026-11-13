Photo: Archive photo of the Grove at Mead Botanical Garden (March 2024, not from GROWvember): Jennaraehn / Wikimedia Commons, CC0 1.0

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Nov. 13, 2026. Mead Botanical Garden will host its annual GROWvember Fall Fest and Plant Sale on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 14–15, offering a free weekend activity for Central Florida families and gardening enthusiasts.

According to the garden, the event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days and features plant vendors, exhibitors, children’s activities, live music, food trucks and a beer garden. Shoppers can browse native plants, orchids, succulents, herbs, ferns and other specialty varieties.

The garden says admission and parking are free, and the festival takes place rain or shine. Purchases from vendors are separate.

Where: Mead Botanical Garden, 1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park. When: Nov. 14–15, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Source:Mead Botanical Garden.

Source: Mead Botanical Garden

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