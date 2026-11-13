Photo: Archive photo (December 2025, not from the UCF event): NASA/Bill Ingalls, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

ORLANDO, Fla. — Nov. 13, 2026. The University of Central Florida has scheduled a conversation with NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman on Friday, Nov. 13, focused on the future of space exploration.

The event, titled “Space Starts Here: A Conversation With NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman,” is scheduled from 3 to 4 p.m. at the FAIRWINDS Alumni Center. UCF’s official event listing says students are invited to hear about the future of space exploration and the next generation of people who will help shape it.

The university’s event page includes an RSVP and question-submission link. No remarks from the event are included here because the session had not yet taken place at the time of this preview.

When: Friday, Nov. 13, 3–4 p.m. Where: FAIRWINDS Alumni Center, UCF.

Source:UCF Events.

Source: UCF Events

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