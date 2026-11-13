Photo: Illustrative file photo of artwork at an outdoor art fair; not the Winter Park Autumn Art Festival. Photo: Craig Adderley/Pexels.

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Nov. 13, 2026. The 53rd annual Winter Park Autumn Art Festival returns to Central Park on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 14–15, featuring artwork by Florida artists, live entertainment and activities for families.

Organized by the Winter Park Chamber of Commerce, the juried fine-art festival takes place along Park Avenue in downtown Winter Park. The chamber says the event exclusively features Florida artists and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

General admission is free, although optional patron packages and VIP tickets are available. Visitors can explore the outdoor art show, enjoy performances and spend time in the surrounding downtown shopping and dining district.

Where: Central Park, 251 S. Park Ave., Winter Park. When: Nov. 14–15, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Admission: Free.

Source:Winter Park Chamber of Commerce.

Source: Winter Park Chamber of Commerce

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