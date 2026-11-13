Photo: Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens

The Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild, presented by Publix, is now open at the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens. The holiday‑season event features dozens of hand‑constructed lantern displays that travel through themes such as space, North American animals, a polar experience and traditional Chinese lanterns. It runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on select nights through January 17 2027, with entry times at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. each evening. General admission tickets cost $27.99, with a Family 4‑Pack priced at $89.96; passholders receive discounted rates of $24 per ticket or $84 for a Family 4‑Pack. Tickets must be purchased online for timed entry, and parking is free. Food and beverage items are available for purchase.

Special evenings include Sensory Nights on Tuesday, Dec. 1, and Tuesday, Jan. 12, offering adjusted sound and lighting for guests with sensory sensitivities, and adults‑only evenings on Thursday, Dec. 10, and Tuesday, Jan. 5. Groups of 15 or more receive discounted pricing, and event packages with catering, private spaces or full buyouts are offered for corporate events and holiday parties. The seventh‑year festival, presented in partnership with Tianyu Arts & Culture, Inc., draws more than 100,000 visitors. For group inquiries, email events@centralfloridazoo.org, and for additional information visit www.centralfloridazoo.org/lanterns/.

Press release issued by Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens:

https://www.centralfloridazoo.org/asian-lantern-festival-2026-now-open-at-central-florida-zoo/

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Source: Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens

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