Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Oregonian

    Oregon’s universal basic income measure headed for defeat, ranked choice elections measure faces even odds of passage or rejection, poll finds

    By Betsy Hammond,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Oregon electionsRanked choice votingOregon attorney generalUniversal basic incomeDan RayfieldCorporate taxes

    Comments / 21

    Add a Comment
    Cathleen Godfrey
    1d ago
    ASK YOURSELF WHY OUT OF STATE MONEY WANTS RANK CHOICE!!! Alaska tried it and it's now on the ballot for repeal. DEMOCRATS FOR THE DESTRUCTION OF DEMOCRACY. VOTE NO.
    rodney wegener
    1d ago
    Polls don't mean crap.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Oregon ranchers describe bizarre cases of cattle mutilations in ‘Unsolved Mysteries’
    The Oregonian3 days ago
    Middle School Student Suspended After Defying Teacher Who Allegedly Refused to Let Her Go Change Bloody Pad: 'She Was Like, Go Sit Down'
    Latin Times5 days ago
    Parents ID’d after son, 15, allegedly killed them and three siblings in wealthy Seattle suburb
    New York Post5 days ago
    ‘Pink cocaine’ — a new recreational drug — prompts confusion, safety warnings
    The Oregonian4 days ago
    Dan Mullen Makes Bold Prediction for Oregon’s First Loss
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    12 Reasons Why You Should Never Ever Consider Moving to Washington
    wheninyourstate.com2 days ago
    Georgian Ruling Party Wins Majority in Election With 70% of Precincts Counted, Official Results Say
    US News and World Report2 days ago
    5 Pacific Northwest holiday events worth traveling to: Peak Northwest podcast
    The Oregonian4 days ago
    Oregon ranks as Top 3 state to visit in fall. Here’s how to make the most of peak color
    The Oregonian4 days ago
    Asking Eric: Divorcee wonders if it's worth the hassle to remind family not to address her as 'Mrs.'
    The Oregonian4 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Former Bank Manager Sentenced to 65 Months for $5M PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia7 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    Pharmacist Sentenced for $6.9M Health Care Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 days ago
    Average mortgage rate rises again to highest level in nearly 3 months
    The Oregonian4 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 65 Months for COVID-19 Loan Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia3 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Dear Doctor: Is sunbathing at least 10 minutes every day the best way to get vitamin D?
    The Oregonian4 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post12 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    Asking Eric: Friend's 10-year resentment about an overcrowded Easter table might tank this relationship
    The Oregonian4 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Meet Asiago: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Police are looking for this Volvo linked to ballot box fires in Oregon and Washington
    The Oregonianlast hour
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    Sources: Police captain fired from borough force
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy