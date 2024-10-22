Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Oregonian

    What $400,000 can buy you in Portland metro area, Oct. 14 to 20

    By Real Estate Newswire,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida29 days ago
    Powerball: See the winning numbers in Wednesday’s $478 million drawing; one ticket in Georgia won
    The Oregonian16 hours ago
    Watch ‘The Challenge Season 40: Battle of the Eras’ Episode 9 streaming free tonight, or on demand
    The Oregonian8 days ago
    Asking Eric: Friend's 10-year resentment about an overcrowded Easter table might tank this relationship
    The Oregonianlast hour
    Asking Eric: Divorcee wonders if it's worth the hassle to remind family not to address her as 'Mrs.'
    The Oregonian12 hours ago
    Oregon ranks as Top 3 state to visit in fall. Here’s how to make the most of peak color
    The Oregonian2 hours ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    CDC reports record drop in drug overdose deaths nationwide — but not in Oregon
    The Oregonian7 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza13 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Giant pandas settle in at National Zoo
    The Oregonian8 days ago
    Carnival Responds to Complaints Over Price that Has Quadrupled
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Watch ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ Episode 5 live stream for free, on demand, eliminations
    The Oregonian7 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria15 days ago
    New comet in Oregon sky captured in dramatic photos
    The Oregonian8 days ago
    Trail Blazers’ Shaedon Sharpe optimistic about return timetable
    The Oregonian22 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz11 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC2 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Can elephants sue over imprisonment? Colorado court to decide
    The Oregonian3 hours ago
    Honda recalls cars for faulty pump that could cause fires, its second major recall this month
    The Oregonian1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Denver mayor won’t fund “safe parking” for people living in RVs
    David Heitz5 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Early voting starts in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy