Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Oregonian

    1907 Foursquare home in NE Portland for sale at $985,000. See inside

    By Janet Eastman,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    A missing teen from 1982 is now a homicide case; police thought he died in a crash but he was shot twice
    The Oregonian7 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News23 days ago
    Asking Eric: My aunt’s refusal to share a family secret constantly nags at me
    The Oregonian5 hours ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today6 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida3 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Woman Heard Strange Noise At Night And Was Shocked By What She Found Under Her Car
    pupvine.com4 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    States sue TikTok, claiming it’s profiting by being addictive, hurting children’s mental health
    The Oregonian1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz15 days ago
    A man was shot near a homeless encampment. Police then found a suitcase with a missing woman’s body stuffed inside
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Oregon, Indiana rise in our Big Ten football power rankings for Week 7
    The Oregonian10 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    ‘The Office’ star reveals cancer diagnosis
    The Oregonian3 hours ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post18 days ago
    The best Prime Day October days aren’t on Amazon, here’s where to find them
    The Oregonian1 day ago
    Horoscope of the Day, Tuesday, October 8th
    Devra Lee1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz4 hours ago
    Watch: Tropicana implodes in flashy Las Vegas style
    The Oregonian3 hours ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    How to watch Padres vs Dodgers NLDS Game 4 today: TV, odds
    The Oregonian6 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy