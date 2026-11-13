BRENDA SUSANNE WAGNER

April 8, 1956 – November 7, 2026

Brenda Susanne Wagner, of Houston, Texas, formerly of Orange, Texas, passed away peacefully in Houston on November 7, 2026.

Brenda was a proud 1974 graduate of Little Cypress- Mauriceville High School. She enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, especially crocheting, sewing, and reading.

Above all, she treasured her family and the time spent with those she loved. She was preceded in death by her parents, JoAnne and H.Ray Roberts, both of Orange, Texas.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 47 years, David; her daughters, Tara (Guy)of Justin, Texas, and Chrissy (Manny) of Houston, Texas; her son, David (Laura)of Houston, Texas; nine beloved grandchildren; and two precious great-grandchildren.

Brenda’s love for her family will remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered.