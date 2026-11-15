GUEST VOICES

Governor-elect Eric Barlow announced he’ll be nominating Walter Eggers for Attorney General.

After promising us that he’d be a conservative governor, his first act before being sworn in is to elevate a democrat to Wyoming’s highest law enforcement office? Come on, fella.

Eggers’ nomination demands rejection by the Wyoming Senate, the body charged with confirming this and other key positions. FEC and state campaign finance records show Eggers has repeatedly funded national and state Democrat candidates and organizations whose policies have targeted Wyoming’s energy economy, land use, way of life, and life itself.

Public records document $1,550 to Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign, $1,250 to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, $1,000 to Biden for President in the 2020 cycle, and $250 to Kamala Harris in 2024. Eggers has also given more than ten thousand dollars over the years to the Wyoming Democrat Party and affiliated candidates.

These are not casual or one-time gestures. These donations reflect consistent financial support for the same Democrat movement that has engaged in lawfare against Wyoming’s core industries.

The Obama administration imposed a federal coal leasing moratorium and advanced aggressive and woke environmental rules. The Biden administration followed with a pause on new oil and gas leasing on federal lands, rules aimed at methane emissions and power plants that burden coal and gas producers, and a decision to end new coal leasing in the Powder River Basin—the nation’s largest coal-producing region.

The same Democrats he’s bankrolled advocate for taxpayer funded abortion up to the point of birth.

The governor and attorney general are supposed to execute, uphold, and defend the laws enacted by the Wyoming Legislature – yet, Eric Barlow has already named someone who financially backs an agenda to end fossil fuels and subsidize the genocide of unborn babies to the role charged with defending the very state policies that support fossil fuel extraction and protect unborn life.

I’ll say it again: come on, fella.

A nominee whose campaign contributions align with the politicians who initiated and advanced the very litigation and rules Wyoming has fought against cannot be trusted in that role.

Generic experience in energy law does not erase a clear record of political support for those who have treated Wyoming’s economy and values as a target. State Senators have a duty to examine more than résumés; they must consider whether the nominee will defend the state’s interests – and we all know it’s true that you put your money where your values are.

When the Legislature convenes in January, the Senate should reject this nomination. Wyoming needs an Attorney General who will stand firmly with the state against the movement that has declared its priorities incompatible with our way of life—not someone who has helped fund it. I urge voters to tell their State Senators to reject Walter Eggers as our next Attorney General.





Chip Neiman - Wyoming Speaker of the House

Read on The Open Range Record