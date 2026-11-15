NEWS

The Wyoming Republican Party’s post-election State Central Committee meeting in Gillette drew 46 out of its 69 members, and just one elected state party officer. No journalists from three of Wyoming’s largest news outlets covered the gathering. Two counties, Sweetwater and Sublette, didn't bother to send a single representative.

Former State Representative and Sweetwater chairman Tony Neimic nor the state committee representatives, Steve Allen and Tamera Kendrick, attended or sent anyone with their proxy votes. Sublette County did the same.

Picture of empty Sublette County chairs at the WYGOP meeting

The meeting was held at the Eddie Hotel in Gillette as Wyoming conservatives and the Republican Party faced the consequences of a punishing election cycle. Conservative candidates who had gained ground over several election cycles suffered sweeping defeats in the Republican primary. For the GOP, it will be March of 2027 before the election’s impact on the state party can be fully determined.

The general election results added to the concern among Republicans. All 23 Wyoming counties shifted toward Democratic candidates by double-digit margins compared with the previous general election. A comparison of the primary and general election results found that roughly 70% of the primary races fell within the margins Democrats later received in the general election.

David Holland

GOP Chairman Bryan Miller has put total spending in Wyoming’s 2026 primary and general elections at roughly $100 million. The scale of the spending, combined with the primary defeats and the statewide movement toward Democrats in November, made the Gillette meeting an important gathering for a party confronting a changed political landscape.

But the elected officers who lead the party were largely absent. National Committeewoman Nina Webber was the only elected state officer in attendance.

Chairman Bryan Miller missed the meeting because of a serious medical issue. He appointed former Vice-Chairman David Holland to preside as “chairman pro tempore.” While not an official title in the State GOP, Holland ran the meeting in Miller’s absence.

Vice-Chairman Bob Ferguson had a family engagement he could not reschedule. When asked by The Open Range Record, Ferguson said he was disappointed that he could not attend. It was only the second party meeting he has missed in eight years.

National Committeeman Corey Steinmetz and Secretary Donna Rice were also not in attendance. The position of treasurer is not an elected position, but Dallas Tyrrell was also not present for the second meeting in a row.

Notably, the meeting also went uncovered by the state’s major news outlets. No journalist from Cowboy State Daily, the Casper Star-Tribune or the Wyoming Tribune Eagle covered the event.

Regardless of the lack of attendance, the meeting ran smoothly. Several State Committee members expressed frustration to The Open Range Record that more importance isn’t paid by elected officers to how the state GOP runs. Holland, however, presided over a meeting that ran smoothly and brought committee members together after a dramatic election.





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