OPINION

A Wyoming legislator can go home and tell constituents, truthfully, “I never voted against your bill.” Sometimes the next question ought to be, “Did anybody get to vote on it?” On Saturday, November 14, Republican lawmakers will choose the people who will have the most say over the answer.

The Speaker of the House and Senate president assign bills to committees. The majority floor leaders decide which bills come up first. A bill still waiting when the chamber adjourns can die right there. Saturday settles the party leadership jobs. The nominees for speaker, Speaker Pro Tem, Senate president and Senate vice president still go before their full chambers.

Wyoming has heard the unity pitch before. Albert Sommers preached cooperation as speaker in 2023 and 2024. Across the hall, Senate President Ogden Driskill delivered the Senate edition. Apparently, the Capitol had purchased the family plan. Sommers returns to House District 20 after losing his 2024 Senate primary to Laura Pearson.

In September 2024, when Cheri Steinmetz announced a three-person leadership slate with Larry Hicks and Brian Boner, Driskill called it “more of a sales pitch.” This year the candidates made their cases individually to Cowboy State Daily. Those are different ways to campaign. Either way, the public gets a look at the applicants. Here’s what I’d ask them before anybody hands over a gavel.

Art Washut | House speaker

Washut chairs the House Judiciary Committee. He also chaired the committee that heard testimony about campaign checks handed out on the House floor. It found no official misconduct by legislators. He has compared repairing the House Republican split to Reconstruction after the Civil War.

Lloyd Larsen | House speaker

Larsen wants to restore confidence in the establishment. Consider HB69 in his hometown of Lander. He removed a proposed housing transfer in the House. Sen. Cale Case restored a revised provision in the Senate and tied his support for the WYDOT transfer to housing. The final law directed a 28.94-acre transfer for WYDOT and allowed a separate 90.87 acres to be sold for housing.

If a constituent wanted the highway shop and opposed the housing sale, which part of the final vote was supposed to represent him?

Andrew Byron | House Speaker pro tem

Byron, the only announced candidate for Speaker pro tem, wants the House to communicate better with the public. In 2022, he asked the Wyoming GOP for campaign mailers in Teton County. The state party’s platform pledge called for 80 percent agreement. Byron marked yes on every item, including the one on rights beginning at conception. At a state GOP meeting in Riverton, Marti Halverson, president of Right to Life Wyoming, cited that answer in arguing for financial support. Byron had never returned her organization’s separate questionnaire, she said.

Byron told Jackson reporter Billy Arnold that he had told Halverson directly he was pro-choice. He understood the platform’s life provision to say nothing about abortion, and he later said he regretted marking yes across the board. His House vote was clear. On February 24, 2026, he voted against the Human Heartbeat Act, which passed the House 51–7. On March 7, the Lincoln County GOP censured him over his broader voting record and withdrew its support.

Representative Byron, Halverson told the state party what she understood your check mark to mean. You’ve explained what you meant. When did you tell the people weighing your request for campaign help that the two of you had read the same box differently?

Jeremy Haroldson | House majority floor leader

Speaker pro tem Jeremy Haroldson was the only Freedom Caucus member to confirm a leadership bid to Cowboy State Daily. He already has a public record of working across the aisle. When ethics complaints arose against Reps. Mike Yin and Karlee Provenza over their roles in publicizing the House-floor checks, Haroldson joined Scott Heiner and Trey Sherwood to review them. The complaints were dismissed. Haroldson said neither lawmaker broke a rule. He also confirmed to WyoFile that he had asked Provenza to apologize. The Wyoming Business Alliance has since advertised a panel featuring Haroldson and Sherwood on finding common ground.

If Provenza broke no rule, what exactly did you think she owed an apology for? If a Freedom Caucus freshman publicized an embarrassing incident involving one of your supporters, would you ask that member to apologize, too? What assurance would that freshman have that the next bill he brought you would still get a vote?

JD Williams | House majority floor leader

JD Williams said he wants to address a reported $400 million WYDOT shortfall. He also named water and energy infrastructure as priorities. The floor leader cannot fund any of them alone but can move a funding bill up the calendar or let the clock run out on an alternative. On Evidence Based Wyoming’s 2026 House scale, Williams scored 13.8 and Haroldson 89.6. Higher scores indicate closer alignment with the conservative bloc on divided votes. They would bring markedly different voting records to the same desk.

How much of that $400 million should taxpayers cover, and where would you find the first dollar? Name the project you would postpone, the appropriation you would cut, or the tax or fee you would ask Wyoming drivers to pay. If a Freedom Caucus member offers a competing plan with enough votes to pass, will you put it on the calendar even if it beats yours?

Cody Wylie | House majority whip

When the Freedom Caucus held the House majority, Cody Wylie knew what it meant to be outnumbered. In February 2025 he said, “I get up and I debate, I just lose more.” A year later, during the budget fight, The Open Range Recordreported that Wylie posted an image of the budget bill on Facebook with the caption “Burnin’ Down the House.”

Wylie made his argument in writing, too. In a February 24 WyoFile column, he defended spending on roads, water and services for children and seniors. He named the group he was taking on: “Wyoming does not need saving by the Freedom Caucus or otherwise.” Now he wants to be majority whip. Leadership will rely on him to say whether a colleague’s bill has the votes to deserve floor time.

Representative Wylie, you got to stand up, make your case and lose a vote. What will you do as whip to make sure a Freedom Caucus freshman gets that same chance? Name one bill you opposed that you would have helped its sponsor bring to the floor.

Martha Lawley | House majority whip

Lawley wants to mentor new members and help leadership figure out which bills can make it through the session. Those duties meet the day a freshman discovers that a bill promised to folks back home is about to disappear from the schedule.

At a May 2023 town hall, Rep. Martha Lawley spent an hour explaining how a bill becomes law, then took a few questions. According to Cowboy State Politics, Lawley knew from the start that someone was recording. Yet when the meeting wrapped up, the recording itself was what she got upset about.

Would you tell that freshman how many votes are missing and give her a chance to find them before leadership moves on?

Tara Nethercott | Senate president

Senate Majority Floor Leader Tara Nethercott, the only announced candidate for president, read the Senate’s condemnation of the campaign-check episode in the House. Then came questions about access to the Senate president’s office. The Open Range Record reported that Nethercott signed the legislative-aide acknowledgment for Jordan Apollo Pazell, who was also registered as a lobbyist. Nethercott herself served on the 2026 Management Council, the body asked to investigate. Speaker Chip Neiman told Open Range Record that House members voted 4–1 in favor of an inquiry, and Senate members cast no votes. The inquiry went no further.

On election oversight, Nethercott co-sponsored SF113, which became law. It requires county clerks to check machine totals against hand counts covering roughly 5% of Election Day ballots in the 2026 primary and general elections. She also voted to introduce SF108, the broader hand-count bill. That vote would have allowed debate. The bill died at introduction, 9–22.

Senator, when the inquiry reached the council you served on, did you request a vote, step aside because your signature was on the paperwork, or take some other action? Where can the public see that decision? The Senate put its judgment about the House on the record. Who owed Wyoming the same courtesy when the question came home?

Wendy Schuler | Senate majority floor leader

Schuler, running unopposed, has called for transparency. She serves on the Wyoming Women’s Legislative Caucus board. Her own votes offer a clearer question than any photograph at a bipartisan lunch. In March she voted for the final HB69 allowing state acreage to be sold for housing. Later, asked by WyoFile about public land, she wrote, “I am NOT in favor of selling our public lands.”

In Evanston, Schuler had a seat on the ten-member committee for Prometheus Hyperscale’s proposed community benefits agreement. The developer announced it at the November 3 county commission meeting. Amanda Manchester of the Uinta County Herald reported that committee members were picked from volunteers at a March informational meeting. The proposed $60 million endowment and $8.3 million in additional commitments depend on a lease with a tenant whose name had yet to be announced.

Two figures deserve a closer look. The Evanston Youth Club stood to receive $1.5 million and the Uinta County Senior Center $100,000. In her own WyoFile questionnaire, Schuler listed service on both boards. She praised the committee’s openness when the proposal was announced.

Senator, what part did you play in recommending those two amounts? Did you disclose your board service during those discussions, and where can residents read the recommendations or minutes?

Cale Case | Senate vice president

Case has advocated Medicaid expansion for years. Case serves on the Senate Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee. In February he cast the committee’s only vote against advancing SF113, a limited hand-count comparison for the 2026 elections. On third reading he stood alone again. The Senate passed it 30–1. Case had also voted against introducing SF108, a broader proposal that would have prohibited machine tabulation. On taxes, he said that an income tax on the very wealthy was worth considering if Proposition 1 passed. He floated $1 million in annual income as a possible threshold. Voters rejected the proposition.

Senator, what did the other 30 senators get wrong about checking a sample of ballots by hand? When the results come back to your committee, what finding would change your mind? And now that Proposition 1 has failed, is an income tax still on your list?

Ed Cooper | Senate vice president

Cooper offers what he describes as calm experience. At the July 2025 Joint Minerals Committee hearing I attended, Rep. Schmid asked who had recruited the companies under discussion. Larsen began naming names. Cooper interrupted. Some Wyoming residents had driven hours to hear that exchange and testify.

Senator, who approached whom, and when? The people who packed a cooler for that hearing are still entitled to the end of the sentence.

Three questions to carry into the session

Election integrity. Wyoming ordered a hand-count comparison for the 2026 elections. Will leadership hold a public hearing on the results so county clerks can explain what matched, what differed, and how they resolved it? What size discrepancy should trigger a wider count?

Recreational cannabis. Would you vote to let adults buy marijuana from licensed Wyoming retailers? If so, how would you tax the sales, what would enforcement cost, and how much revenue would counties and the state actually keep? If you oppose legalization, would you still give the bill a hearing and let voters see the roll call?

Wyoming’s next revenue plan. Proposition 1 failed. What revenue gap, if any, does Wyoming still face, and what dollar figure are you working from? Would you support a state income tax? If so, who would pay it and at what rate? If you oppose one, which existing revenue source or spending cut would you use instead?

On Saturday, legislators choose their leaders. Come January, watch what happens to the first bill one of those leaders would like to see defeated. Wyoming voters can read a roll call. Somebody has to let them have one.





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