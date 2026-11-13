undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
Chipotle-Style Carne Asada With a Citrus Soy Marinade and Flank Steak
Carne asada is one of those recipes that always delivers big flavor with minimal effort. Juicy flank steak is marinated in a blend of citrus, garlic, herbs, and spices, then grilled or seared to perfection. Whether you’re using it for tacos, salads, burrito bowls, or just slicing it up for a protein-packed dinner, this recipe gives you that classic smoky, bold flavor you expect from good carne asada.
This version pairs perfectly with a Chipotle-style salad build and is especially delicious drizzled with green goddess dressing. It’s fresh, hearty, and perfect for meal prep or family-style dinners.
What You Need To Make Carne Asada
- Flank steak
- Olive oil
- Orange juice
- Soy sauce
- Fresh lime juice
- Minced garlic
- Fresh cilantro
- Ground cumin
- Black pepper
How To Make Carne Asada
Start by preparing the marinade. In a bowl, mix together olive oil, orange juice, soy sauce, lime juice, minced garlic, chopped cilantro, cumin, and black pepper. Place the flank steak in a zip-top bag or shallow dish and pour the marinade over the meat. Seal or cover and refrigerate for a few hours or overnight.
When ready to cook, preheat your grill or skillet to high heat. Remove the steak from the marinade and pat it dry. Cook the steak for a few minutes on each side until it reaches your preferred doneness.
Let the meat rest for 5 to 10 minutes, then slice it thinly against the grain. Serve over salads, in tacos, or alongside rice and beans.
If building a salad bowl, layer lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, pickled onions, fire-roasted corn, sliced carne asada, and drizzle with green goddess dressing.
Carne Asada (Chipotle Style)
Ingredients
- Flank steak
- Olive oil
- ¼ cup orange juice
- ¼ cup soy sauce
- 1 lime juiced
- 2 tbsp minced garlic
- ½ cup cilantro
- 1 tbsp cumin
- Black pepper
Instructions
- Combine olive oil, orange juice, soy sauce, lime juice, minced garlic, chopped cilantro, cumin, and black pepper in a bowl. Add the flank steak and marinate for at least a few hours or overnight in the fridge.
- Grill or sear the steak over high heat until desired doneness is reached. Let rest before slicing against the grain.