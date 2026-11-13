Carne asada is one of those recipes that always delivers big flavor with minimal effort. Juicy flank steak is marinated in a blend of citrus, garlic, herbs, and spices, then grilled or seared to perfection. Whether you’re using it for tacos, salads, burrito bowls, or just slicing it up for a protein-packed dinner, this recipe gives you that classic smoky, bold flavor you expect from good carne asada.

Photo by The One Pot Momma

This version pairs perfectly with a Chipotle-style salad build and is especially delicious drizzled with green goddess dressing. It’s fresh, hearty, and perfect for meal prep or family-style dinners.

What You Need To Make Carne Asada

Flank steak

Olive oil

Orange juice

Soy sauce

Fresh lime juice

Minced garlic

Fresh cilantro

Ground cumin

Black pepper

How To Make Carne Asada

Start by preparing the marinade. In a bowl, mix together olive oil, orange juice, soy sauce, lime juice, minced garlic, chopped cilantro, cumin, and black pepper. Place the flank steak in a zip-top bag or shallow dish and pour the marinade over the meat. Seal or cover and refrigerate for a few hours or overnight.



When ready to cook, preheat your grill or skillet to high heat. Remove the steak from the marinade and pat it dry. Cook the steak for a few minutes on each side until it reaches your preferred doneness.



Let the meat rest for 5 to 10 minutes, then slice it thinly against the grain. Serve over salads, in tacos, or alongside rice and beans.



If building a salad bowl, layer lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, pickled onions, fire-roasted corn, sliced carne asada, and drizzle with green goddess dressing.



Photo by The One Pot Momma

Carne Asada (Chipotle Style)

Ingredients

Flank steak

Olive oil

¼ cup orange juice

¼ cup soy sauce

1 lime juiced

2 tbsp minced garlic

½ cup cilantro

1 tbsp cumin

Black pepper

Instructions

Combine olive oil, orange juice, soy sauce, lime juice, minced garlic, chopped cilantro, cumin, and black pepper in a bowl. Add the flank steak and marinate for at least a few hours or overnight in the fridge.

Grill or sear the steak over high heat until desired doneness is reached. Let rest before slicing against the grain.



