There’s peach cobbler… and then there’s Brown Butter Whiskey Peach Cobbler.

This version takes everything you love about a classic (sweet, juicy peaches, a buttery golden topping) and dials it up with rich, nutty brown butter and a splash of whiskey for depth.

Photo by The One Pot Momma

The result? Warm, cozy flavors with just the right hint of caramel and spice, perfect for summer nights or holiday gatherings. Serve it bubbling hot with a big scoop of vanilla ice cream, and you’ve got a dessert that feels both rustic and totally elevated.

Preheat & Brown the Butter

Preheat oven to 350°F. In a skillet, melt the butter over medium heat, stirring occasionally until golden brown with a nutty aroma. Remove from heat and stir in the whiskey.

Prepare the Peaches

Grease your baking dish with butter. Add sliced peaches, then sprinkle with dark brown sugar, granulated sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Pour the brown butter whiskey mixture evenly over the peaches.

Mix the Cobbler Topping

In a bowl, combine sugar, flour, baking powder, salt, vanilla, and melted butter. Stir until fully mixed and crumbly.

Assemble & Bake

Spoon the topping evenly over the peaches. Bake for 30–35 minutes, until the topping is golden and the peach filling is bubbling.



Serve & Enjoy

Serve hot with a generous scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Photo by The One Pot Momma

Brown Butter Whiskey Peach Cobbler

Ingredients

Peach Filling:

4 tbsp unsalted butter browned

1 shot whiskey

4 peaches sliced

1/3 cup dark brown sugar

3 tsp granulated sugar

1 tbsp cinnamon

1 tsp nutmeg

Cobbler Topping:

2/3 cup granulated sugar

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp salt

3/4 tsp pure vanilla extract

6 tbsp unsalted butter melted

Vanilla ice cream for serving

Instructions

Brown the butter in a skillet over medium heat. Once browned, stir in the whiskey and set aside.

Grease a baking dish with butter. Add sliced peaches, sprinkle with dark brown sugar, granulated sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Pour the brown butter whiskey mixture over the peaches.

Prepare the cobbler topping by mixing sugar, flour, baking powder, salt, vanilla, and melted butter until combined.

Spoon the topping over the peaches.

Bake for 30–35 minutes, or until golden brown and bubbling.

Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.



