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Brown Butter Whiskey Peach Cobbler With a Golden Buttery Topping
There’s peach cobbler… and then there’s Brown Butter Whiskey Peach Cobbler.
This version takes everything you love about a classic (sweet, juicy peaches, a buttery golden topping) and dials it up with rich, nutty brown butter and a splash of whiskey for depth.
The result? Warm, cozy flavors with just the right hint of caramel and spice, perfect for summer nights or holiday gatherings. Serve it bubbling hot with a big scoop of vanilla ice cream, and you’ve got a dessert that feels both rustic and totally elevated.
Preheat & Brown the Butter
Preheat oven to 350°F. In a skillet, melt the butter over medium heat, stirring occasionally until golden brown with a nutty aroma. Remove from heat and stir in the whiskey.
Prepare the Peaches
Grease your baking dish with butter. Add sliced peaches, then sprinkle with dark brown sugar, granulated sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Pour the brown butter whiskey mixture evenly over the peaches.
Mix the Cobbler Topping
In a bowl, combine sugar, flour, baking powder, salt, vanilla, and melted butter. Stir until fully mixed and crumbly.
Assemble & Bake
Spoon the topping evenly over the peaches. Bake for 30–35 minutes, until the topping is golden and the peach filling is bubbling.
Serve & Enjoy
Serve hot with a generous scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Brown Butter Whiskey Peach Cobbler
Ingredients
Peach Filling:
- 4 tbsp unsalted butter browned
- 1 shot whiskey
- 4 peaches sliced
- 1/3 cup dark brown sugar
- 3 tsp granulated sugar
- 1 tbsp cinnamon
- 1 tsp nutmeg
Cobbler Topping:
- 2/3 cup granulated sugar
- 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 3/4 tsp pure vanilla extract
- 6 tbsp unsalted butter melted
- Vanilla ice cream for serving
Instructions
- Brown the butter in a skillet over medium heat. Once browned, stir in the whiskey and set aside.
- Grease a baking dish with butter. Add sliced peaches, sprinkle with dark brown sugar, granulated sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Pour the brown butter whiskey mixture over the peaches.
- Prepare the cobbler topping by mixing sugar, flour, baking powder, salt, vanilla, and melted butter until combined.
- Spoon the topping over the peaches.
- Bake for 30–35 minutes, or until golden brown and bubbling.
- Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.