These Mashed Potatoes Taste Better Than Any Restaurant Side, and Evaporated Milk Is Why

There are mashed potatoes… and then there are Creamy Dreamy Mashed Potatoes, the kind that steal the show at every holiday table. These potatoes are rich, fluffy, and full of buttery goodness. They whip up beautifully every time thanks to a few simple tricks and a whole lot of flavor.

Photo by The One Pot Mama

A Quick Look At The Recipe

Recipe Name: Creamy Dreamy Mashed Potatoes

Why You'll Love It: Creamy Dreamy Mashed Potatoes made with 6 lbs of russet potatoes, butter, evaporated milk, sour cream, and warm seasonings. Fluffy, rich, and perfect for holidays, hosting, or weeknight comfort meals.

This recipe makes a big 6-pound batch, perfect for hosting, potlucks, or any gathering where mashed potatoes deserve to shine. With evaporated milk for creaminess, sour cream for tang, and plenty of seasonings, they’re incredibly comforting and always a crowd favorite.

Whether you’re hosting Thanksgiving, cooking Sunday dinner, or just craving a hearty homemade side, this version will give you the smoothest, most flavorful mashed potatoes you’ve ever served.

Why You’ll Love This Recipe

Makes a generous 6-lb batch

Fluffy, rich, and full of flavor

Easy enough for weeknights but special enough for holidays

Customizable with herbs, cream cheese, roasted garlic, or chives

These are the kind of mashed potatoes people ask for every single year.

How to Make Creamy Dreamy Mashed Potatoes

1

Cook the Potatoes Leave the skins on and boil whole potatoes in salted water until tender. Cooking them whole keeps the centers fluffy and helps prevent wateriness.

2

Peel Using Your Preferred Method You can use the traditional peel-then-mash approach, or try the wire-rack trick for easy skin removal. Both work beautifully.

3

Whip Until Smooth Once peeled and mashed, you’ll add the evaporated milk, sour cream, butter, and seasonings. A hand mixer is the secret to achieving that silky, restaurant-style texture.

4

Add the Final Touch Finish with churned butter stirred in by hand. It melts into the potatoes and gives them an incredible glossy finish.

Ingredients

6 lbs russet potatoes cleaned (skins ON for boiling)

Salt for boiling + seasoning to taste

1 stick 8 Tbsp salted butter, softened

1 12 oz can evaporated milk

½ cup sour cream

3 Tbsp garlic powder

3 Tbsp onion powder

2 –3 Tbsp salt adjusted to taste

1 –2 tsp black pepper or to taste

½ cup churned butter added at the end for richness

Instructions

Clean the potatoes, leaving the skins on. Place them whole into a large pot and cover with cold, salted water. Bring to a boil and cook until tender and skins begin to peel away (about 30–40 minutes depending on size). Remove potatoes from the pot, cut lengthwise, place a wire rack over a large mixing bowl or pot, and press the potato halves through the rack. The flesh pushes through, leaving the skins behind. Let potatoes cool slightly and peel by hand or with a peeler, then mash. Once peeled and mashed, add the softened stick of salted butter, the evaporated milk, ½ cup sour cream, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper. Use a hand mixer to whip everything until smooth and fluffy. Taste and adjust salt — these potatoes can take a lot. Stir in the ½ cup churned butter with a spoon for that final creamy, glossy finish.



