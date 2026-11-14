Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland, D-WA, speaks at a Veterans Day Ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda in Olympia on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. Steve Bloom/The Olympian

U.S. Rep. Marilyn Strickland is facing criticism after missing a key vote Nov. 10 related to the effort to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Some are planning to demonstrate Monday afternoon by bannering in front of the Lacey office of the Washington Democrat, whose district includes parts of Pierce and Thurston counties.

A Wednesday Reddit post and attached flyer described the event, led by the Olympia Visibility Brigade (OVB) activist group, set for Nov. 16 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The post notes that some attendees will be going inside the district office at 420 College St. SE to ask questions about why Strickland missed the consequential vote.

On the evening of Nov. 10, Strickland was among 11 House Democrats who missed the procedural vote concerning impeachment; the final vote was 211-204, per CNN. The Republican-led lower chamber referred the effort to the Judiciary Committee, effectively sidelining the push to boot the controversial defense secretary before year’s end.

Strickland’s office has said that she arrived for the vote a minute late after getting stuck behind a motorcade, according to The Seattle Times. Other absent Democrats reportedly blamed traffic.

During this month’s midterms, congressional Democrats regained control of both chambers — and the Hegseth vote represented the party’s first post-election push to restrain the power of President Donald Trump’s administration.

Critics have pointed to Hegseth’s handling of the war with Iran and the capture of Venezuela’s then-president without congressional approval, among other issues. It’s expected that the impeachment matter will be brought up again when Democrats take over both the Senate and House in the new year.

Strickland said in a Nov. 11 KING 5 interview that she takes “full responsibility for not being there to vote.”

“We have one job, and that is to show up and vote,” Strickland said. “So, motorcade, traffic jam, whatever happened, I should have been there earlier.”

KING 5 asked whether Strickland had been returning from the Elect Democratic Women reception, as some of her tardy peers had reportedly been. The Congress member replied that she was not, but did not elaborate further.

McClatchy on Thursday morning asked Strickland’s office for more details about where she was, and for her response to the upcoming protest and constituents’ concerns.

Andrew Noh, Strickland’s chief of staff, replied Friday morning that she was returning from an off-campus event and “directed not to move to allow a motorcade to advance.” Noh declined to share where Strickland was coming from, citing security reasons.

“We do not share the Congresswoman’s location for her security,” he wrote.

Noh said that the Congress member has taken “full responsibility” for not reaching the House floor in time to “vote on the procedural motion to advance to a vote to refer Articles of Impeachment to the Senate.

“It will not happen again,” he continued via email.

Noh said in a Sunday email that the “question asked by the vote was a procedural motion, not the actual articles of impeachment. Had the motion failed, the House would have voted again on the underlying issue presented.”

After Democrats take control of the House in January, Strickland will vote affirmatively to refer articles of impeachment against Hegseth to the Senate, where he’d stand trial, Noh said in his Friday email.

Strickland previously condemned Trump’s nomination of Hegseth for defense secretary as “appalling and an affront to the American people,” McClatchy reported in December 2024.

Some critics, including those with Olympia Visibility Brigade, also want Strickland to vote for someone other than House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries for House speaker.

“And we would like her to know that she’s on notice,” the post said. “We are paying attention, and that we expect her to do the bare minimum of showing up on time to vote.”

Strickland will back Jeffries, who’d be the first Black House speaker, because he’s the most qualified person for the job, Noh said.

Jessica Czajkowski, who leads the OVB, said in a voicemail that typically, the group’s bannering events held on bridges attract about a dozen people. This one will likely have about seven or eight, “and then who knows who from the public shows up,” Czajkowski said.

Czajkowski emphasized later in a call that the main goal of Monday’s protest, which will also spill out to a nearby intersection but not take place on an overpass bridge, is to ask questions “and then make sure people know the answers I got to those questions.”

Asked for response to the upcoming Monday protest, Noh replied: “Rep. Strickland welcomes First Amendment exercises.”

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to include additional comment from Andrew Noh, chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Marilyn Strickland, about what would have happened if the House had voted differently on the procedural motion related to impeaching Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.