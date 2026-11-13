The Olympia Regional Airport office is located at 7643 Old Highway 99 SE in Tumwater. Courtesy of Port of Olympia

A nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports is only “slightly affecting” the Olympia Regional Airport, Director of Operations Warren Hendrickson said Friday afternoon.

“It’s fairly minimal,” Hendrickson said of the local ground stop impact. “It’s only a small segment of our total operations on a daily basis that would be affected.”

The Federal Aviation Administration grounded flights out of an abundance of caution due to a communication issue affecting all regional air traffic control centers, according to X posts from the FAA and U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

The ground stop order is significantly impacting flights across the country, especially at major commercial airports. In light of the ground stop, The Olympian asked Hendrickson to elaborate on the state of the local Olympia Regional Airport. Hendrickson, who also serves as the acting airport senior manager, said the ground stop is only affecting pilots operating under instrument flight rules, meaning pilots who must get clearance from air traffic control.

Pilots flying under visual flight rules are exempt from the ground stop, Hendrickson said. Under visual flight rules, pilots can take off and fly on their own recognizance without air traffic control coordination, he explained.

“Aircraft, weather permitting, that can operate under visual flight rules can operate normally, and we are conducting those flights on a regular basis,” Hendrickson said.

For example, flight training operations, sightseeing flights and recreational flying can continue under visual flight rules, Hendrickson said.

An example of a flight that must follow instrument flight rules would be a business jet flying through national airspace to a far-away airport, Hendrickson said. Pilots flying in clouds or in reduced visibility would also need to follow instrument flight rules, he added.

Weather conditions near the Olympia Regional Airport were “quite good” Friday afternoon, Hendrickson said.

“We have 10 miles of visibility,” Hendrickson said. “There’s a little bit of light rain, and the overcast deck of clouds starts at 7,000 feet above ground.”

Given these conditions, Hendrickson said any flight under visual flight rules can continue so long as they remain under 7,000 feet above ground.

There are about 206 flights a day at the Olympia Regional Airport, Hendrickson said. He estimated that about 10–20% of flights on an average day would be affected by the current ground stop.

Olympia Regional Airport is a general aviation public airport with two active runways, according to its website. The ground stop is having a much smaller impact on this airport because it is not a commercial airport, Hendrickson said.

Aircraft operators are able to communicate with the airport’s air traffic control tower about restrictions, so there is no confusion about the ground stop, Hendrickson said.