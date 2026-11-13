Dozens of people rally outside the Olympia School District administration building ahead of the board’s Nov. 12 meeting. The board voted 4-1 to close Madison, McKenny and LP Brown elementary schools. Ty Vinson/tvinson@theolympian.com

Five parents who are attorneys filed a Notice of Appeal Nov. 13 in Thurston County Superior Court after the Olympia School District Board of Directors voted the night before to close Madison, McKenny and LP Brown elementary schools.

District parent Marissa Smith shared a media statement and the appeal with The Olympian on Nov. 13.

“The parents allege that the district failed to meet the minimum requirements in state law for public engagement,” according to the media statement. “According to the lawsuit, the school board cannot close any school until it first adopts a formal policy explaining how citizens will be involved in the development of the closure proposal. The parents argue that the school board’s current policy does not meet the statutory requirements for citizen engagement and therefore is invalid.”

Parents are also concerned about Superintendent Patrick Murphy presenting a closure proposal without any formal request from the school board, according to the media statement.

“The lawsuit cites a school board policy that says a closure proposal cannot proceed until the school board publicly requests a written analysis of the proposal from the district,” according to the media statement.

The Olympian has reached out to district spokesperson Conor Schober, Superintendent Murphy and Board President Jessica Tourtellotte-Palumbo for comment.

According to previous reporting from The Olympian, the board voted 4-1 on Nov. 12 to close the three elementary schools. Murphy has said the closures are necessary amid declining enrollment and financial challenges facing the district.

Murphy’s proposal calls for moving students from McKenny Elementary into Pioneer Elementary and Centennial Elementary ahead of next school year. Madison Elementary students would instead go to Roosevelt Elementary, and LP Brown Elementary students would be moved to Hansen Elementary and Garfield Elementary.

The estimated recurring savings are about $3.1 million annually, according to Murphy’s plan. That’s $829,368 from McKenny, $1,122,856 from Madison and $1,076,618 from LP Brown. Murphy’s proposal says that closing the three elementary schools also helps the district avoid $136 million in modernization costs that would be needed to best serve students if the schools were to stay open.

According to previous reporting from The Olympian, the plan to close the three schools involves four phases. The district is already halfway through phase two.

The first phase involved developing the framework for the consolidation process, gathering community feedback and beginning to form transition teams for students and staff. The second phase, which goes through January, involves laying out new school boundaries, transportation plans and staffing.

The third phase, called Transition Preparation, would take place from January to September of next year, when the 2027-2028 school year begins. It will involve implementing student, staff and family transition team plans. Murphy’s timeline shows that student, family and staff orientations would take place during the spring.

The fourth phase involves officially closing the three schools ahead of the 2027-2028 school year and providing continued support to the students and staff who need to move. Staff would then monitor enrollment and the effects of consolidation.

The parents’ appeal also alleges that the school board did not hold the proper number of public hearings for each school proposed for closure. According to the parents, state law requires two or more hearings for each targeted school. The school board held one public hearing for each school.

“Highly disruptive and consequential governmental decisions like school closures must be carried out transparently and in strict compliance with legal requirements,” said appellant and Madison parent Cielia Thurston in the statement.

Appellant and McKenny parent Julian Beattie said in the statement that the board did not declare any sort of emergency that would justify the way it went about the school closure process and involving the public.

“The school board’s decision will displace more than 700 students from their neighborhood schools,” said appellant and Madison parent Maurice King in the statement. “Given the widespread impact, there’s simply no excuse for cutting corners.”

LP Brown parent and appellant Karin Phomma said in the statement that the board is disregarding the laws governing school closures, and that doing so disregards the children and communities the board serves.

The lawsuit was filed on Nov. 13 in Thurston County Superior Court. The parents are asking the court to invalidate the school board’s closure vote, according to the media statement.

The appeal states that the district’s attempt to close two elementary schools in 2023 was declared illegal by Thurston County Superior Court, and that the board’s vote was “arbitrary, capricious, and contrary to law because the district failed to prepare a written analysis that sufficiently analyzed the effects of the proposed closures.”

“On its face, the school board’s policy completely omits two required elements — a provision for citizen involvement prior to the school board’s consideration of any proposal, and a provision for reasonable notice of any proposal to affected residents,” according to the appeal. “Additionally, the school board’s policy unlawfully allows the school board to hold only one hearing per targeted school.”

The appeal states that these errors left the board without statutory authority to approve Murphy’s closure proposal.

“We are all parents of children who will be affected by this outcome should it come to fruition,” Thurston said.