Urban flooding for motorists at the main intersection of Centre and Binghamptom streets in Rainier took on the look of fording a small river rather than a road crossing in December 2025 as a potent storm passed through Thurston County. Steve Bloom/The Olympian

An atmospheric river-fueled storm is poised to soak Western Washington, bringing heavy rain and snowfall that could result in flooding, road closures and emergency evacuations.

The National Weather Service issued a series of coastal flood advisories for communities including Olympia, Seattle, Everett and parts of Pierce and Whatcom counties.

“Minor coastal flooding” and high surf are possible along shorelines and low-lying coastal areas, the weather service said, potentially inundating parking lots, parks and roads.

Current forecasts call for steady rain on Friday, Nov. 13, with showers continuing into the weekend.

Here’s how to stay safe:

Umbrellas were a popular fashion statement in downtown Olympia as steady rains coupled with wind rolled through town, prompting regional flood advisories. Steve Bloom/The Olympian

What is an atmospheric river?

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration describes an atmospheric river as “relatively long, narrow regions in the atmosphere — like rivers in the sky — that transport most of the water vapor outside of the tropics,”

“While atmospheric rivers can vary greatly in size and strength,” the weather service said, “the average atmospheric river carries an amount of water vapor roughly equivalent to the average flow of water at the mouth of the Mississippi River.”

An atmospheric river can last anywhere from an hour to five days, depending on how large it is, according to the weather agency.

A man wades through rising water from the nearby Skookumchuck River to take a photo in the town of Bucoda Friday morning Jan 7, 2022 as area rivers and snow runoff begin to accelerate flooding in the south sound. Steve Bloom/sbloom@theolympian.com

Is my home at risk of flooding?

Is your home at risk of flooding?

You can determine if you’re in a low, moderate or high risk zone by going to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Flood Map Service Center.

You can search by address, place or coordinates to find maps of flood hazard areas.

White caps, a rare sight on the Capitol Lake waters roll across on Tuesday morning as sections of 4th Avenue, Water Street, Columbia Street and State Avenue near Capitol Lake were closed. Sandbags were available for downtown business use. Steve Bloom/sbloom@theolympian.com

How can I prepare for flooding?

FloodSmart.gov, a website operated by FEMA and the National Flood Insurance Program, offers tips to protect your home, family and finances from flooding.

The first step is looking your address in the Flood Map Service Center to “learn if you live, work or travel in areas that are at higher risk for flooding,” the FloodSmart website said.

You should consider purchasing flood insurance for your home to protect property and recover from damage.

“Take photos and videos of all major household items and valuables” and “store them in a safe waterproof place because they are important when filing insurance claims,” the FloodSmart website said. “Save copies of birth certificates, passports, medical records and insurance papers in a safe, dry place,”

You should also check updates from the National Weather Service. If evacuation is needed, local law enforcement will help lead to the alternative routes and shelters.

Heavy rains arrived in the south sound Monday with the threat of localized flooding looming. Steve Bloom/sbloom@theolympian.com

What should I do during a flood?

The Washington State Department of Health offers these tips to stay safe during a flood:

Stay away from moving water

Stay away from disaster areas unless authorities ask for volunteers.

Stay away from downed power lines.

If your home is flooded, turn the utilities off until emergency officials tell you it is safe to turn them on. Do not pump the basement out until floodwater recedes.

Avoid weakened floors, walls and rooftops.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and clean water if you come in contact with floodwaters.

‘Follow official emergency evacuation routes.

If your car stalls in floodwater, get out quickly and move to higher ground.

Rachel Burkholder, 17, wades through Chehalis River floodwaters on her family’s farm south of Rochester, Washington, on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Tony Overman/toverman@theolympian.com

What should I not do during a flood?

According to the Washington State Department of Health, you shouldn’t try to walk or drive through flooded areas.

“Water can be deeper than it appears and water levels rise quickly,” the state agency said.

Road closures are intentional and to guarantee the safety of everyone.

Ignoring posted warnings can result in cars getting stranded or swept away in raising waters.

“Remember, just six inches of moving water can knock you down, and one foot of moving water can sweep your vehicle away,” the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said on its Ready.gov website.

Still closed at its intersection with Highway 12 in Rochester on Monday, Jan. 10 flood water still remain high along 183rd Ave. SW, making it a gamble to attempt fording it. Steve Bloom/sbloom@theolympian.com

What can I do after a flood?

If you’ve had to evacuate, do not return to your home until authorities have given instructions and guidelines to do so according to Ready.gov.

Avoid driving unless it’s an emergency.

When returning home, take the following steps, according to Ready.gov