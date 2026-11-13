A gas cannister was found inside an oven after police responded to a disturbance in west Olympia on July 28, 2025. Olympia Police Department/Courtesy

A man convicted of attempted murder in connection to a July 28, 2025, stabbing incident in Olympia has been sentenced to over 12 years in prison.

Judge Mary Sue Wilson sentenced Darius Robert Smith, 26, in Thurston County Superior Court on Oct. 23. That same day, Smith pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted murder, domestic violence, and two counts of third-degree assault.

Olympia police arrested Smith on July 28, 2025, on suspicion of multiple crimes, including first-degree attempted murder and arson. Police alleged Smith stabbed a then 44-year-old woman 15–20 times in the head, neck and torso, leaving her in critical condition, Lt. Paul Lower previously told The Olympian. He was also accused of assaulting two other residents with a knife. The stabbing reportedly occurred during an argument at a home on the 2600 block of Tranquil Avenue Northwest in west Olympia.

Officers responded to the home after a person, presumed to be the woman who was stabbed, called 911, saying she wanted Smith to be escorted out, according to court records.

The call disconnected. Moments later, the woman reportedly called again and said the argument had escalated.

A neighbor then called 911 to report Smith was inside the house with a knife, per the records.

When officers arrived, they broke through the front door and found the woman covered in blood. An officer then heard a loud explosion from the kitchen area.

Officers alleged Smith left a metal butane canister inside the oven and set the oven to 350 degrees, court records state. Officers also found a can of butane lighter fluid inside a microwave.

First responders transported the then 44-year-old woman to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, where she was stabilized, according to previous reporting. The two other injured residents were hospitalized as well.

Court records describe the latter two residents as adults with “severe developmental disabilities that prevented them from comprehending their injuries and the incident.”

The woman who was stabbed was the homeowner of the residence and the primary caregiver for her three siblings, including the two who were injured, according to court records.

When reached for comment, Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office spokesperson Tara Tsehlana said the woman told the court that the physical wounds she and her siblings suffered have healed, but they are “still experiencing the long-term emotional and psychological toll of this incident.”

The woman met Smith around July 4 via an online platform, and they soon began dating, per court records. Smith moved to Olympia from Louisiana and lived with the woman and her siblings for about a month.

The relationship reportedly soured, and an argument precipitated the stabbing incident.

Days after the incident, the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Smith with six counts:

First-degree attempted murder while armed with a deadly weapon, domestic violence.

First-degree assault, domestic violence, while armed with a deadly weapon.

First-degree attempted arson, domestic violence.

Unlawful imprisonment while armed with a deadly weapon, domestic violence.

Second-degree assault, domestic violence, while armed with a deadly weapon.

Second-degree assault, domestic violence, while armed with a deadly weapon.

Prosecutors reduced the charges to the three Smith ultimately pleaded guilty to as part of a plea deal.

“Resolving this case with a guilty plea limits Mr. Smith’s appeal options, ensures that he serves significant incarceration time for the Class A felony and adds a strike on his criminal history,” Tshelana said. “The resolution also provides lifetime no contact orders for the victims.”

In a statement to the court, Smith admitted he attempted to cause the death of the then 44-year-old woman by stabbing her with a knife. He also admitted to cutting the throat of two other people.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Elizabeth McMullen requested the court sentence Smith to 12 years and one and a half months in prison followed by 36 months of community custody for the second-degree attempted murder charge.

For the assault charges, McMullen requested one year in prison followed by one year of community custody. These recommendations fell in the middle of the standard range.

Defense attorney Alex Frix represented Smith. Frix asked the court to sentence Smith to nine years in prison followed by 36 months in community custody. This recommendation was at the low end of the standard range.

“Confinement beyond 108 months does not appear necessary in order to protect the public from Mr. Smith,” Frix wrote in a sentencing memo to the court. “The recommended sentence would offer Mr. Smith an opportunity to improve his situation, perhaps by working with a community corrections officer to find alternative employment or training opportunities.”

Smith has struggled with “significant mental health conditions throughout his adult life,” Frix wrote. He was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, major depressive disorder, cannabis use disorder and provisional alcohol use disorder, according to a forensic psychological evaluation.

Given his mental health conditions, the evaluation found Smith’s ability to “fully appreciate the wrongfulness of his conduct” and his ability to follow the law were “significantly impaired” at the time of the July 28, 2025, incident, per the evaluation.

Judge Wilson ultimately ordered a sentence that aligned with the prosecution’s request. The sentences for each count run concurrently, according to court records.

Frix declined to comment Thursday.

Anyone impacted by domestic violence can contact the following community resources:

SafePlace: (360) 754-6300; safeplaceolympia.org

Family Support Center: (360) 754-9297; fscss.org

Innovations Collaboration: (360) 539-7973; innovationshtc.org

Family Education & Support Services: (360) 754-7629; familyess.org

Anyone in crisis or who knows someone in crisis can call or text the 988 Suicide and Crisis hotline or chat online at 988Lifeline.org.

Editor's Note: This article has been updated with comments from the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office as well as resources for people who may be in crisis or impacted by domestic violence.