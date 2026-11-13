A grand opening for PNW Smash Burger is set for Saturday, Nov. 14, at 730 Sleater Kinney Road SE, Suite D. rboone@theolympian.com/Rolf Boone

PNW Smash Burger, the father and son dream of Alexander and Xander Mararac, is now reality as the grand opening of the business is set for Saturday, Nov. 14.

“After a long wait, we are officially opening our doors!” they said in an email.

Both have food experience.

Alex grew up working in his parents’ Filipino restaurant in South Tacoma, he said, and Xander, his son, studied culinary arts at the New Market Skills Center in Tumwater and was set to do the same at South Puget Sound Community College until the program closed, The Olympian previously reported.

Let’s get to the important stuff: What’s a smash burger?

It’s a balled up beef patty that is then flattened on a hot surface, stainless steel or cast iron, giving the burger a seared and crispy edge while maintaining its juiciness, the Mararacs told The Olympian.

What’s on the menu? For one, the Alpine smash burger: Using 100% ground chuck, they then add grilled onions, melted Swiss cheese and top it with truffle garlic aioli sauce and serve it on a buttered toasted potato bun.

Where can you get one? 730 Sleater Kinney Road SE, Suite D. They intend to operate 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Thurston County get $3 million

Boys & Girls Clubs of Thurston County has received a $3 million grant from the Medina Foundation to support a more permanent home for the Yelm Boys & Girls Club, the organization announced.

The investment will help advance the club’s vision to serve more young people in Yelm, with the potential to double the number of children and teens served to approximately 400 youth annually, according to a news release.

“To be one of the 42 organizations selected through the Medina Foundation’s final grant process is an absolute honor,” said Shellica Trevino, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Thurston County, in a statement.

“This extraordinary investment reflects a commitment to the next generation and the importance of providing young people with spaces where they can thrive. The Medina Foundation continues to be a leader in philanthropy, and we are deeply grateful for their belief in our mission.”

Founded in 1947, the Medina Foundation is a private family foundation dedicated to improving lives by supporting human service organizations throughout the Puget Sound region, the release reads.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Thurston County representatives holding a giant check for $3 million. Boys & Girls Clubs of Thurston County/Courtesy

200-unit apartment building pitched for Tumwater

Tumwater’s Development Review Committee is set to learn more about a three-story, 200-unit apartment building proposed at 2800 RW Johnson Blvd.

The meeting is scheduled for Nov. 19.

The project name is Mottman Village and is being proposed by Mottman Village Investors LLC.

The Development Review Committee provides feedback on what local government will expect of the project before it becomes official.

A map locator for the Mottman Village proposal. City of Tumwater/Courtesy

WSECU hires chief legal officer

Jessie Silverthorne is a new vice president and chief legal officer at the Washington State Employees Credit Union.

Before joining WSECU, Silverthorne served as Deputy General Counsel at OnPoint Community Credit Union in Portland, Oregon. She earned her law degree from Georgetown University and her bachelor’s degree from Duke University.

Silverthorne will serve as WSECU’s top legal adviser, according to a news release. She will also form the credit union’s legal strategy and advise on regulatory matters, risk management, governance and other key legal priorities across the organization.

“I’m excited to help WSECU navigate an increasingly complex legal and regulatory environment while supporting thoughtful innovation and keeping our members at the center of what we do,” said Silverthorne in a statement.

WSECU Chief Legal Officer Jessie Silverthorne WSECU/Courtesy

Thurston County chapter of Women Presidents Organization launched

The Women Presidents Organization officially launched its new Thurston County chapter this week, welcoming more than 30 women business owners and leaders to a kickoff event held at South Puget Sound Community College’s Lacey campus, the Thurston Economic Development Council announced.

The first official chapter meeting is scheduled for Dec. 14.

The new Thurston County chapter provides a confidential environment where women business leaders can engage in meaningful conversations, learn from one another, and develop relationships that support both personal and professional growth, a news release reads.

Membership is limited to 20 women business leaders, with one representative per industry, according to the release.

With seats already nearing capacity, women business owners, presidents, CEOs, managing partners, and nonprofit executive leaders are encouraged to inquire about membership opportunities.

For additional information about the Thurston County WPO chapter and membership, contact Ashley Whitley at AWhitley@thurstonedc.com or 360-464-6061.

Ashley Whitley (left), director of the Center for Business and Innovation and chair of the new Thurston County Women Presidents Organization chapter, with Christy Martin, WPO Region Lead. Thurston EDC/Courtesy

Thurston Co. dessert shop will close storefront. Celebrate the holidays downtown

West Olympia business closes, downtown business owner asks for help

Thurston Co. bakery will close by year’s end. The owner appeared on Food Network

If you know of a retailer, restaurant, coffee shop or other business that is opening, closing, expanding, remodeling, or changing its focus, send an email to reporter Rolf Boone at rboone@theolympian.com.