Nearly 200 people attended a rally outside Madison Elementary School in Olympia on Nov. 12 before marching to the Olympia School District Board of Directors’ meeting and vote on closing three elementary schools. The board voted 4-1 to close three schools. Ty Vinson/tvinson@theolympian.com

Sobs, expletives and pleas for a change of heart rang out at the Olympia School District Board of Directors’ Nov. 12 meeting after the board voted 4-1 to close Madison, McKenny and LP Brown elementary schools.

Director Maria Flores was the sole vote against Superintendent Patrick Murphy’s proposal to consolidate the three schools.

Nearly 200 people attended a rally at Madison Elementary School ahead of the meeting. The group then marched around the block, through the streets with a police escort, then rallied in front of the district office with musical hits such as “Revolting Children” from Matilda The Musical.

District parent Marissa Smith told The Olympian after the vote that her family is already planning to file a lawsuit against the district.

Director Renee Fullerton originally planned to propose during the Nov. 12 meeting that the board postpone the school consolidation vote to Dec. 14.

Fullerton retracted her proposal during the meeting, following Murphy’s response ahead of the meeting to her request for additional information about any non-closure alternatives that would address the same financial deficit as the closure proposal. She said his response alleviated some of her concerns. There was no point in delaying the vote and risking deep cuts across the district, she said, and she ultimately voted to close the schools.

Murphy has said the closures are necessary amid declining enrollment and financial challenges facing the district, The Olympian has reported.

According to previous reporting from The Olympian, Murphy’s proposal calls for moving students from McKenny Elementary into Pioneer Elementary and Centennial Elementary ahead of next school year. Madison Elementary students would instead go to Roosevelt Elementary, and LP Brown Elementary students would be moved to Hansen Elementary and Garfield Elementary.

The estimated recurring savings are about $3.1 million annually, according to Murphy’s plan. That’s $829,368 from McKenny, $1,122,856 from Madison and $1,076,618 from LP Brown. Murphy’s proposal says that closing the three elementary schools also helps the district avoid $136 million in modernization costs that would be needed to best serve students if the schools were to stay open.

According to previous reporting from The Olympian, the plan to close the three schools involves four phases. The district is already halfway through phase two.

The first phase involved developing the framework for the consolidation process, gathering community feedback and beginning to form transition teams for students and staff. The second phase, which goes through January, involves laying out new school boundaries, transportation plans and staffing.

The third phase, called Transition Preparation, would take place from January to September of next year, when the 2027-2028 school year begins. It will involve implementing student, staff and family transition team plans. Murphy’s timeline shows that student, family and staff orientations would take place during the spring.

The fourth phase involves officially closing the three schools ahead of the 2027-2028 school year and providing continued support to the students and staff who need to move. Staff would then monitor enrollment and the effects of consolidation.

Murphy said during the Nov. 12 meeting that he recognized how difficult a decision this was for families, staff and the community.

“Madison, McKenny and LP Brown are, as we’ve said many times, more than buildings,” he said. “They’re communities built on relationships, traditions and years of commitment. I’ve heard the frustration, the sadness and the concern expressed throughout this process, and I don’t want to minimize it.”

He said at the same time, he believes he has the responsibility to confront the realities facing Olympia schools. He said since 2019, elementary enrollment has declined by about 20%.

“Our kindergarten classes have fallen by a third in size, from more than 750 students to approximately 500,” he said. “These declines reflect demographic changes and are not unique to Olympia, and they’re projected to continue. We’ve worked hard to avoid this moment.”

He said he continues to believe that consolidating the three schools is a “difficult but necessary” step toward making the school district more sustainable.

Fullerton said during the meeting that she felt like delaying the vote would mean she was not fulfilling her duty. She said she has been deeply frustrated by the consolidation process, but that it is a reasonable tool given the needs of the district and shifting demographics.

“Superintendent Murphy believes his proposal is the best path forward and did not prepare options for closing one or two schools for the board to consider,” she said. “However, there is always more than one way to solve the problem. By foreclosing other paths, the superintendent has backed his board into a choice that does not feel like a choice at all.”

She said that the only alternative is deeply painful cuts that would hit all students across the district. She said she would have liked the opportunity to explore other options, but that might delay or restart the 90-day statutory window the board has to make a decision.

“I cannot ask our school committees to go through that process again this year,” she said. “I see no path to reset this closure conversation and try again next year. We cannot afford to delay and come another year closer to insolvency. Action is required now, so I am willing to support this resolution tonight, not because I am happy with this process, because my only real choice is voting yes now or facing devastating cuts in the spring budget cycle.”

Director Maria Flores said during the meeting that she figured she would be the sole vote against the plan to close the schools. She said the board has struggled to make decisions together for a long time.

“I feel like we as board members have fallen apart, and it’s really hard for me to say this,” she said. “I feel hope with some of our new members and how thoughtful you’ve been in writing proposals. But also, I just need to acknowledge that we have not been a functional board for a while, and that’s not to cast aspersions on people, it’s that a lot of things have happened that have changed our ability to govern together.”

She said the board should be able to work through things together along with staff and the community, but she feels that has not been done with Murphy’s school closure proposal.

“I don’t believe that we honored what we put as our equity parameters when we set up this budget process,” she said. “Patrick, I was expecting more options.”

Flores said she did not make her decision based on the crowd’s pleas to keep the schools open, but because of her background as an educator at high-poverty-level schools. She said schools like Madison and LP Brown, which serve more students experiencing poverty than other Olympia schools, are what keep kids safe.

Flores said she understands that the district would likely have to make more cuts if schools stayed open, but that she’s hopeful they can find ways to generate new revenue.

“Maybe we can bring in community partners with community schools, and maybe we can charge them rent and also serve students better by getting those services in schools,” she said. “Maybe this legislative session is going to be historic, and it will get us some more funding because we’re not alone. The whole state is dealing with this right now, and we’re at a tipping point with the Legislature. But I’m not delusional in thinking that my no vote is going to solve any of the financial problems.”

She said the district will have to continue to work on solving its financial problems with solutions that don’t affect students.

“I am going to make the commitment that I am going to try to continue to engage with people, but also I know that there are some people who will be upset with me on voting no, and I’m going to work with them too,” she said. “We’re going to have to keep working together. We live in a small town, and we can’t escape each other as community members and neighbors.”