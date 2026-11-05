Local airline will fly to Olympia airport for the first time in 22 years

SeaPort Airlines is set to operate twice-weekly flights between Olympia Regional Airport and Felts Field in Spokane. Chris Hornbecker/Courtesy

Regional air service is returning to Olympia Regional Airport for the first time in 22 years, the Port of Olympia and SeaPort Airlines jointly announced on Thursday.

The airline, which operates nine-person, propeller-powered airplanes, will offer twice-weekly flights between Spokane and Olympia Friday and Sunday afternoons for the Washington state legislative session.

The flights begin Jan. 8. Travel between the two destinations is expected to take an hour, according to a news release. One-way fares start at $279.

The last commercial air service at Olympia Regional Airport was Big Sky Airlines in 2004, according to the port.

SeaPort Airlines is based at Boeing Field in Seattle, and began offering flights between Seattle and Spokane in March, said Chairman and CEO Kent Craford in an interview with The Olympian on Thursday that also included port officials.

“So when we launched service in Spokane in March, the first thing we started hearing was: ‘When are you going to go to Olympia?’” said Craford. “And so here we are.”

He said they received interest from lawmakers, business groups, trade associations and chambers of commerce about flights to Olympia.

“Some of them are here a lot for the session,” he said. “Some of them have fly-ins with their members. But what they do is they fly into SeaTac, they then have to shuttle over to the rental car dealer, which takes an extra hour, hour and a half. Then they get to slog their way through traffic, JBLM and everything else. And it’s an all-day affair. So getting from Eastern Washington to Olympia is an all-day affair, and we’re going to do it in an hour.”

It’s a travel niche SeaPort wants to exploit.

“We have to go through the same infrastructure to get to Spokane from SeaTac as you go through to get to Seoul, right? And that makes no sense,” he said.

“And so SeaPort is responsive to that,” Craford said. “Our business plan is to just set all of that aside for regional travel around the state because we bypass all of that big infrastructure. Our aircraft fall below the TSA threshold, so we have no TSA. ... We only require that you show up 20 minutes before your flight. You get in, you go, you land, and it’s the same ease and convenience on the other end.”

And what happens after the legislative session ends? Craford hopes to still be doing business here.

“I would like nothing more than to continue this beyond April 30,” he said. “So I would love to be filling nine seats each way, each week so consistently that we don’t want to turn it off. ... I certainly see the opportunity to bring folks from the west side over to the east side as the weather improves.”

Craford added: “We’re family owned, myself and six other families, and so we’re completely independent and been in business a long time.”

SeaPort operates Pilatus aircraft, which have a “relatively modest noise signature compared to a lot of airplanes that you see in business aviation jets,” Craford said.

“We are a federally certificated U.S. air carrier, and that’s what allows us to carry the mail, to publish a schedule, to book individual seats, and we’ve done this as a response to popular demand,” he added. “This is for the traveling public; we are making the state capital of Washington accessible.”

Port officials address the deal

Port of Olympia operations director Warren Hendrickson said the airport exists for one reason: to serve the wider community.

He pointed out the airport already hosts flights operated by Airlift Northwest, the Washington State Patrol and the state Department of Natural Resources for their firefighting needs.

“Here’s another opportunity to again now serve the community in a different way,” said Hendrickson about SeaPort.

SeaPort and a related matter are set to be discussed by the port commission on Nov. 9.

The other matter is that longtime fixed base operator Glacier Aviation is in the process of being acquired by another company called Vesper Aviation.

A fixed base operator provides many of the same services offered by larger airports, such as a waiting room and parking for passengers, Hendrickson said.

“The principals are ready to retire and move on, and another company is proposed to come in and buy the business and take over the lease and provide exactly the same services under a new name that Glacier provides today,” he said.

Monday’s port meeting will have a public comment period where residents can speak about SeaPort and Vesper Aviation.

The port commission is set to gather at 4 p.m. Monday at Percival Plaza in the Olympics Room, 626 Columbia St. NW, Suite 1-B.

Editor's Note: This article has been updated with comments from SeaPort Airlines and Port of Olympia officials.