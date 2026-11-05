How did your WA county vote on transgender athlete and income tax initiatives?

The Washington State Capitol building, on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026 in Olympia, Wash. Brian Hayes/bhayes@thenewstribune.com

Three initiatives were on the ballot for Washington voters Tuesday night, with early returns showing voters rejecting two.

A proposed repeal of the new income tax on high earners and a measure to restore 2024’s original “Parental Bill of Rights” initiative are failing.

The third initiative — one that would prohibit transgender girls from competing in K-12 girls sports — is passing.

Tuesday’s results showed that Washington voters didn’t uniformly reject the initiatives, which were backed by the conservative political group Let’s Go Washington. Certain counties west of the Cascades that typically lean more liberal seem to be supporting the girls-sports initiative, like Thurston and Pierce counties.

The Washington state Capitol building in Olympia is illuminated against a dark sky. Rolf Boone/rboone@theolympian.com

WA county results for Initiative 645: ‘Millionaires tax’

Initiative 645 would repeal the new 9.9% tax on annual individual and household wage income exceeding $1 million.

Supporters of the measure have argued that the tax is unconstitutional and that future legislatures may someday drop the threshold to apply to more residents. Opponents say the tax is needed to help fund education, healthcare and key services, and to help balance a lopsided tax code.

Here’s how it fared in these counties as of Thursday at 10:15 a.m., according to the Secretary of State’s website.

Statewide

Yes: 937,349 votes (42.07 percent)

No: 1,290,675 votes (57.93 percent)

Pierce County

Yes: 128,738 votes (45.91 percent)

No: 151,678 votes (54.09 percent)

Thurston County

Yes: 31,167 votes (39.99 percent)

No: 46,765 votes (60.01 percent)

Whatcom County

Yes: 37,911 votes (36.22 percent)

No: 66,768 votes (63.78 percent)

Franklin County

Yes: 10,898 votes (54.58 percent)

No: 9,069 votes (45.42 percent)

Benton County

Yes: 20,181 votes (54.51 percent)

No: 16,839 votes (45.49 percent)

At a Wednesday media availability, Gov. Bob Ferguson listed counties that look to be saying “no” the income-tax repeal on “both sides of the mountains,” including Skamania, Klickitat and Spokane counties.

“I wasn’t surprised that the ‘no’ campaign won,” he added, “but I was pleasantly surprised by how big that defeat was for Initiative 645.”

Senate Majority Leader Jamie Pedersen, architect of the tax, said folks assumed the “no” side would win in King County. But he also seemed to marvel at the level the initiative is failing in historically “anti-tax” Clark County and elsewhere, and that it’s neck-and-neck in Yakima County.

Pedersen offered a “clear takeaway” from the early results in a Wednesday afternoon call.

“Voters are not just automatically allergic to something because it’s labeled an income tax,” the Seattle Democrat said.

To see how other counties voted on Initiative 645, visit the Secretary of State’s website.

Gov. Bob Ferguson held a news conference on March 30, 2026, at the Legislative Building in Olympia, just before he signed the “millionaires tax” into law. Simone Carter/scarter@mcclatchy.com

WA county results for Initiative 638: Girls sports

Initiative 638 would prohibit transgender girl athletes from participating in K-12 girls sports.

Those who support the measure boil it down to an issue of safety and fairness. Opponents raise concerns that it would require “invasive” medical exams — a claim that those in the “pro” camp have disputed — and have blasted it as harmful to the LGBTQ+ community.

Here’s how Initiative 638 fared in these counties as of Thursday at 10:15 a.m.

Statewide

Yes: 1,254,275 votes (56.58 percent)

No: 962,553 votes (43.42 percent)

Pierce County

Yes: 169,978 votes (60.65 percent)

No: 110,295 votes (39.35 percent)

Thurston County

Yes: 43,007 votes (55.60 percent)

No: 34,340 votes (44.40 percent)

Whatcom County

Yes: 51,511 votes (49.42 percent)

No: 52,726 votes (50.58 percent)

Franklin County

Yes: 14,217 votes (71.58 percent)

No: 5,645 votes (28.42 percent)

Benton County

Yes: 26,388 votes (70.88 percent)

No: 10,842 votes (29.12 percent)

House Republican Floor Leader April Connors of Kennewick said she wasn’t surprised to see how the girls-sports initiative has performed statewide. She referenced recent headlines out of Camas in southwest Washington, where a group of high school girl runners have protested a transgender teammate who, earlier in the season, competed with boys.

“That probably was a timing issue for that initiative coming out: to watch some girls not make the podium,” Connors said. “I think it’s been a national issue.”

Following the Nov. 3 election, similar restrictions on trans student-athlete participation are poised for adoption in Colorado and have passed in Arizona and Nebraska, The 19th reported Wednesday.

Tacoma Sen. Yasmin Trudeau, a Democrat, told McClatchy she was saddened by Washington’s results.

“I’m glad we want to protect kids,” she said. “But I think we have a long way to go in understanding what it means when it comes to fairness and participation in things like K-12 sports.”

Ferguson said he expects a legal challenge against the initiative will make its way to the state Supreme Court.

To see how other counties voted on Initiative 638, visit the Secretary of State’s website.

The Capitol Building in Olympia peers over the Sunken Garden on May 7, 2026. Simone Carter/scarter@mcclatchy.com

WA county results for Initiative 001: Parental rights

Initiative 001 would restore 2024’s “Parents’ Bill of Rights,” an initiative that state lawmakers passed before amending it the following year.

That original initiative, I-2081, “listed certain rights of parents and guardians of public-school children,” as noted by the state voters’ pamphlet. Critics say the Democrats’ 2025 changes watered the initiative down — changes that majority legislators have countered were needed to align the measure with existing state and federal law.

Initiative 001 would, for instance, revive a school-district requirement to grant parents access to their student’s medical records, textbooks and curriculum within 10 business days of asking, rather than the current federally-aligned timeline of within 45 days, as detailed in the Washington State Standard’s voter guide.

Here’s how Initiative 001 fared in these counties as of Thursday at 10:15 a.m.

Statewide

Yes: 1,028,724 votes (47.39 percent)

No: 1,142,133 votes (52.61 percent)

Pierce County

Yes: 143,068 votes (52.07 percent)

No: 131,669 (47.93 percent)

Thurston County

Yes: 35,048 votes (46.12 percent)

No: 40,951 votes (53.88 percent)

Whatcom County

Yes: 43,313 votes (42.53 percent)

No: 58,537 votes (57.47 percent)

Franklin County

Yes: 12,527 votes (63.65 percent)

No: 7,154 votes (36.35 percent)

Benton County

Yes: 22,506 votes (61.54 percent)

No: 14,063 votes (38.46 percent)

To see how other counties voted on Initiative 001, visit the Secretary of State’s website.

The next round of election results will be posted Thursday afternoon. Counties will certify their election results on Nov. 24, transmitting them to the Office of the Secretary of State, which will certify statewide results by Dec. 3.