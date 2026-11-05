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Rochester
Have you seen this teen? Thurston Co. Sheriff's Office asks public for help
By Martín Bilbao,4 days ago
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help find a missing indigenous teen.
Dawson Slighte was last seen at about 6:52 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Rochester, according to a Missing Indigenous Person Alert. The teen appeared to be traveling on foot in an “unknown” direction, per the alert.
The alert describes the teen as 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds. The teen has brown hair and blue eyes as well. The alert lists the teen’s clothing as “unknown.”
Washington State Patrol issued the alert on behalf of the sheriff’s office and shared it to Facebook at about 9:24 p.m. Wednesday.
Anyone who sees the teen is advised to call 911. The teen’s case number is 26-004936.
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