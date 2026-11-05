‘They brought the BOOM!' Washington gambler wins $23,755 on an 80-cent bet. Then another jackpot hit

A gambler at Quil Ceda Creek in Tulalip won more than $20,000 in a lucky slot machine spin. JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images

One lucky gambler turned pocket change into a jackpot at a Western Washington casino.

The gambler won more than $20,000 at Quil Ceda Creek Casino in Tulalip, casino officials wrote in an Oct. 28 Facebook post.

The “big winner” placed an 80-cent bet on the Bring the Boom Egypt slot machine and scored a payout of $23,755, according to casino officials.

“They brought the BOOM!” the officials said.

Social media users shared in the celebration.

“Holy cow! What an amazing win!” Facebook user Amanda Lien wrote in a comment on the casino’s post

“Wow, that’s incredible,” another Facebook user, Patty Gleason Paguaga, wrote.

Days later, Quil Ceda Creek Casino reported another big slot machine win.

After spending $4 on a TNT-themed slot machine, a gambler score a “dynamite” $21,918 jackpot, casino officials said in an Oct. 30 Facebook post.

What is Quil Ceda Creek Casino near Tacoma?

Quil Ceda Creek Casino, 6221 Northeast 31st Ave. in Tulalip, said it offers “more than 1,500 slots, an array of 16 thrilling table games and DraftKings sportsbook.”

The Snohomish County casino is about an hour and 20 minutes from Tacoma by car.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.