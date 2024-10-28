Open in App
    The Oklahoman

    Poll: Who should be The Oklahoman's Student of the Week for Oct. 28-31?

    By Darla Rivera, The Oklahoman,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bRjs9_0wPAZcrx00

    The Oklahoman's Student of the Week poll for the week of Oct. 28 is now live.

    The nominations for The Oklahoman's Student of the Week contest are in and polls are open to vote for the best of the best starting now.

    The Oklahoman asked superintendents, principals, teachers, and guidance counselors from across the Oklahoma City area to participate in the Student of the Week program by sending nominations for their student.

    Readers will now pick the best of the best in our poll. This week's poll has four candidates.

    The Oklahoman's Student of the Week poll is at the bottom of the list of nominees. You can vote once per hour until it closes.

    Last week's winner: Khanaya Battle-Smith is The Oklahoman's Student of the Week .

    Voting is open through noon, Thursday, Oct. 31.

    Nominations for next week's poll are also being accepted through 5 p.m. Thursday. To nominate a student, school faculty can email StudentOfTheWeek@oklahoman.com .

    Here are the nominees for this week's poll:

    • Creighton Jones, Jones High School: Jones, a senior, has a 3.55 GPA, high ACT score and is ranked in the top quarter of his class. He is very dedicated to academics and displays exceptional leadership skills in and out of the classroom. He not only has an impressive academic record, he is a member of the varsity football team where he motivates his teammates, fosters camaraderie, and leads by example. "Creighton's unwavering dedication and positive attitude have inspired those around him to strive for excellence, both in practice and during games. His sportsmanship and commitment to teamwork have made a lasting impact on our program and school community," said counselor and Dean of Students Curtis Moses.
    • Creighton Allen, Oklahoma Christian School: Allen is new to OCS this year and already embodies a true "Saint" spirit. He is an honor student that pushes himself academically. He is well respected by the teachers. Along with maintaining his 4.21 GPA, he is a member of the football team. "Creighton has come to OCS with a stellar attitude and work ethic. He is extremely respectful and responsible.  He is a great role model for other students.
    • Anyia Roberts, John Marshall High School : Roberts, a senior, is a member of the Student Council Leadership Organization where she works with students and adult advisors to collaborate with others to impact their school community. She is also part of the John Marshall Dance Company, and the Bear cheer team. She is always willing to help her fellow students and encourages the importance of good grades and attendance by leading by example. Along with maintaining her academic excellence, she is preparing to to attend Texas Southern University to study forensic psychology and works providing hair service.
    • Aidan O'Hara, Norman High School : O'Hara is currently taking four AP classes, is a member of the National Honor Society, student council, and maintains a 4.0 GPA. He is bi-lingual and is in his fifth year of Spanish with 12 hours of college accreditation. Aidan plays varsity soccer and is also a member of the '08 Celtic Boys soccer team. He is actively involved in volunteer work in many capacities including teaching Spanish to 4th graders at Monroe Elementary, and serving at various non profits including the Center for Children and Families, The McFarlin Food Pantry, Food and Shelter and many more. He is a member of the 2024 United Way of Norman's "LEAD" leadership program. He is a member of McFarlin Youth Group and hosts a bi-weekly young men's Bible study at our house.

    This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Poll: Who should be The Oklahoman's Student of the Week for Oct. 28-31?

