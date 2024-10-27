Oklahoma State football transfer quarterback Gunnar Gundy rewrote the history books during No. 14-ranked Emporia State's 42-35 road win over Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday.

Gundy, who's the son of OSU head coach Mike Gundy , completed 48 of his 68 passes (70.6%) for 564 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. He set the program record for the most passing yards by a player in a single game.

Gundy spent the first three seasons of his college career at OSU . He then transferred to Emporia State , a Division II program in Kansas, on July 23.

Gundy is enjoying immediate success on his new team. He has completed 221 of his 337 passes (65.6%) for 2,233 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions through seven games.

Next up for Emporia State (7-1, 5-1 MIAA) is a home game against Fort Hays State at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Gunnar Gundy breaks program passing record in Emporia State's win vs. Nebraska-Kearney