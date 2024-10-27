Open in App
    Gunnar Gundy breaks program passing record in Emporia State's win vs. Nebraska-Kearney

    By Justin Martinez, The Oklahoman,

    2 days ago

    Oklahoma State football transfer quarterback Gunnar Gundy rewrote the history books during No. 14-ranked Emporia State's 42-35 road win over Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday.

    Gundy, who's the son of OSU head coach Mike Gundy , completed 48 of his 68 passes (70.6%) for 564 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. He set the program record for the most passing yards by a player in a single game.

    Gundy spent the first three seasons of his college career at OSU . He then transferred to Emporia State , a Division II program in Kansas, on July 23.

    Gundy is enjoying immediate success on his new team. He has completed 221 of his 337 passes (65.6%) for 2,233 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions through seven games.

    More: Oklahoma State football losing streak hits five games with loss at Baylor | 5 takeaways

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TyACT_0wO6QMie00

    Next up for Emporia State (7-1, 5-1 MIAA) is a home game against Fort Hays State at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2.

    This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Gunnar Gundy breaks program passing record in Emporia State's win vs. Nebraska-Kearney

    Comments / 2

    Add a Comment
    Dustin Harp
    1d ago
    so what they are d2
    Jim Rice
    2d ago
    oh, the irony
    Comments / 2

