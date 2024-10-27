Open in App
    • The Oklahoman

    OKC Thunder vs Atlanta Hawks: Prediction, picks, injury updates and odds

    By Justin Martinez, The Oklahoman,

    2 days ago

    The OKC Thunder will play in front of its home crowd for the first time this season during a game against Atlanta at 6 p.m. Sunday.

    OKC (2-0) remained unbeaten with a 114-95 road win over Chicago on Saturday . Chet Holmgren led the way with 21 points, 16 rebounds and two blocks.

    Atlanta (2-0) is also perfect so far. The Hawks are led by former Oklahoma Sooners guard Trae Young , who's averaging 34 points and 11 assists through two games.

    Here's a preview of the game, including score predictions, betting odds and injury updates.

    More: Chet Holmgren, OKC Thunder roll past Bulls in Alex Caruso's return to Chicago

    Thunder vs. Hawks prediction, picks

    Justin Martinez: Thunder 113, Hawks 102

    Atlanta's offense is on fire right now thanks to Young, who's averaging 34 points and 11 assists through two games. But OKC hasn't allowed a team to score more than 100 points yet this season. And while I think Atlanta will hit that threshold, it won't be by much. Young will be pestered all night by elite perimeter guards such as Lu Dort and Alex Caruso, and OKC will win at home to improve to 3-0.

    More: How Alex Caruso is living up to rep with OKC Thunder: 'His fingerprints are on everything'

    Thunder vs. Hawks odds

    Odds courtesy of via BetMGM as of Saturday, Oct. 26

    Odds: Thunder by 9.5

    Over/under: 232.5

    Moneyline: Thunder -450 | Hawks +350

    More: OKC Thunder schedule: Dates, times, TV channels for 2024-25 NBA season

    Thunder vs. Hawks injury updates

    Thunder: Isaiah Hartenstein (left hand fracture) is out. Nikola Topic (left knee surgery) is out. Jaylin Williams (right hamstring strain) is out. Kenrich Williams (right knee surgery) is out.

    Hawks: De'Andre Hunter (right knee inflammation) is questionable. Dominick Barlow (not with team) is out. Bogdan Bogdanovic (right hamstring tendinopathy) is out. Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder subluxation) is out. Seth Lundy (left ankle sprain) is out. Cody Zeller (not with team) is out.

    More: We simulated OKC's 2024-25 season on 'NBA 2K25.' Can the Thunder win a championship?

    Projected Thunder starting lineup

    (With season averages)

    • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 25.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3 steals
    • Cason Wallace: 6.5 points, 5 rebounds and 2.5 steals
    • Lu Dort: 6 points, 2 rebounds and 1.5 steals
    • Jalen Williams: 18 points, 6 rebounds and 5.5 assists
    • Chet Holmgren: 23 points, 15 rebounds and 3 blocks

    More: How OKC Thunder roster construction was built to protect the king: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

    Projected Hawks starting lineup

    • Trae Young: 34 points, 11 assists and 2.5 steals
    • Dyson Daniels: 16.5 points, 3.5 steals and 1.5 blocks
    • Zaccharie Risacher: 6 points, 0.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists
    • Jalen Johnson: 13.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals
    • Clint Capela: 6 points, 7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks

    More: OKC Thunder 'far superior' to Denver Nuggets and more quick thoughts on NBA season opener

    How to watch Thunder vs. Hawks

    OKC will host Atlanta at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, on FanDuel Sports Network.

    More: OKC Thunder to broadcast through FanDuel Sports Network for 2024-25 season

    This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC Thunder vs Atlanta Hawks: Prediction, picks, injury updates and odds

