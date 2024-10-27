Open in App
    What channel is Thunder vs Hawks on tonight? Time, TV schedule for NBA game

    By Justin Martinez, The Oklahoman,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06NFp4_0wO5lO5o00

    The OKC Thunder will hold its home opener against the Atlanta Hawks at 6 p.m. Sunday.

    OKC (2-0) remained unbeaten with a 114-95 road win over Chicago on Saturday , while Atlanta (2-0) also stayed perfect with a 125-120 home win over Charlotte on Friday. The Hawks are led by former Oklahoma Sooners guard Trae Young .

    Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's game between the Thunder and Hawks:

    More: Chet Holmgren, OKC Thunder roll past Bulls in Alex Caruso's return to Chicago

    What time is Thunder vs Hawks on Sunday?

    • Date: Sunday, Oct. 27
    • Time: 6 p.m. CT
    • Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City

    More: OKC Thunder predictions: Can Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & Co. win NBA title in 2024-25?

    What channel is OKC Thunder vs Atlanta Hawks on today?

    • TV: FanDuel Sports Network
    • How to watch online: Fubo ( free trial )
    • Radio: WWLS 98.1FM

    More: OKC Thunder to broadcast through FanDuel Sports Network for 2024-25 season

    Thunder vs. Hawks betting odds

    Odds courtesy of via BetMGM as of Saturday, Oct. 26

    • Odds: Thunder by 9.5
    • Over/under: 232.5
    • Moneyline: Thunder -450 | Hawks +350

    More: How Alex Caruso is living up to rep with OKC Thunder: 'His fingerprints are on everything'

    OKC Thunder schedule

    All times are Central Standard Time

    • Thursday, Oct. 24: OKC 102, Denver 87
    • Saturday, Oct. 26: OKC 114, Chicago 95
    • Sunday, Oct. 27: vs. Atlanta, 6 p.m. (FanDuel Sports Network)
    • Wednesday, Oct. 30: vs. San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. (FanDuel Sports Network, ESPN)
    • Friday, Nov. 1: at Portland, 9 p.m. (FanDuel Sports Network)

    More: OKC Thunder schedule: Dates, times, TV channels for 2024-25 NBA season

    OKC Thunder vs Atlanta Hawks injury report

    OKC Thunder

    Isaiah Hartenstein (left hand fracture) is out. Nikola Topic (left knee surgery) is out. Jaylin Williams (right hamstring strain) is out. Kenrich Williams (right knee surgery) is out.

    Atlanta Hawks

    De'Andre Hunter (right knee inflammation) is questionable. Dominick Barlow (not with team) is out. Bogdan Bogdanovic (right hamstring tendinopathy) is out. Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder subluxation) is out. Seth Lundy (left ankle sprain) is out. Cody Zeller (not with team) is out.

    More: OKC Thunder 'far superior' to Denver Nuggets and more quick thoughts on NBA season opener

    Projected OKC Thunder starters

    • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
    • Cason Wallace
    • Lu Dort
    • Jalen Williams
    • Chet Holmgren

    More: How OKC Thunder roster construction was built to protect the king: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

    Projected Atlanta Hawks starters

    • Trae Young
    • Dyson Daniels
    • Zaccharie Risacher
    • Jalen Johnson
    • Clint Capela

    More: We simulated OKC's 2024-25 season on 'NBA 2K25.' Can the Thunder win a championship?

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: What channel is Thunder vs Hawks on tonight? Time, TV schedule for NBA game

