What channel is Thunder vs Hawks on tonight? Time, TV schedule for NBA game

The OKC Thunder will hold its home opener against the Atlanta Hawks at 6 p.m. Sunday.

OKC (2-0) remained unbeaten with a 114-95 road win over Chicago on Saturday , while Atlanta (2-0) also stayed perfect with a 125-120 home win over Charlotte on Friday. The Hawks are led by former Oklahoma Sooners guard Trae Young .

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's game between the Thunder and Hawks:

More: Chet Holmgren, OKC Thunder roll past Bulls in Alex Caruso's return to Chicago

What time is Thunder vs Hawks on Sunday?

Date: Sunday, Oct. 27

Sunday, Oct. 27 Time: 6 p.m. CT

6 p.m. CT Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City

More: OKC Thunder predictions: Can Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & Co. win NBA title in 2024-25?

What channel is OKC Thunder vs Atlanta Hawks on today?

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

FanDuel Sports Network How to watch online: Fubo ( free trial )

Fubo ( free trial ) Radio: WWLS 98.1FM

More: OKC Thunder to broadcast through FanDuel Sports Network for 2024-25 season

Thunder vs. Hawks betting odds

Odds courtesy of via BetMGM as of Saturday, Oct. 26

Odds: Thunder by 9.5

Thunder by 9.5 Over/under: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Thunder -450 | Hawks +350

More: How Alex Caruso is living up to rep with OKC Thunder: 'His fingerprints are on everything'

OKC Thunder schedule

All times are Central Standard Time

More: OKC Thunder schedule: Dates, times, TV channels for 2024-25 NBA season

OKC Thunder vs Atlanta Hawks injury report

OKC Thunder

Isaiah Hartenstein (left hand fracture) is out. Nikola Topic (left knee surgery) is out. Jaylin Williams (right hamstring strain) is out. Kenrich Williams (right knee surgery) is out.

Atlanta Hawks

De'Andre Hunter (right knee inflammation) is questionable. Dominick Barlow (not with team) is out. Bogdan Bogdanovic (right hamstring tendinopathy) is out. Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder subluxation) is out. Seth Lundy (left ankle sprain) is out. Cody Zeller (not with team) is out.

More: OKC Thunder 'far superior' to Denver Nuggets and more quick thoughts on NBA season opener

Projected OKC Thunder starters

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Cason Wallace

Lu Dort

Jalen Williams

Chet Holmgren

More: How OKC Thunder roster construction was built to protect the king: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Projected Atlanta Hawks starters

Trae Young

Dyson Daniels

Zaccharie Risacher

Jalen Johnson

Clint Capela

More: We simulated OKC's 2024-25 season on 'NBA 2K25.' Can the Thunder win a championship?

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: What channel is Thunder vs Hawks on tonight? Time, TV schedule for NBA game